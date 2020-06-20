All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 8882 Elizabeth Bennett Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
8882 Elizabeth Bennett Place
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:35 PM

8882 Elizabeth Bennett Place

8882 Elizabeth Bennet Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8882 Elizabeth Bennet Place, Raleigh, NC 27616

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No showings at this time. Huge kitchen will delight chef with plenty of counters, cabinets + a pantry. Large master retreat w giant walk in closet. Master bath is delightful with separate shower stall & comfort garden tub. 2nd Linen closet in 1/2 bath. 2 car garage with big storage shelf. Relax on 12x16 deck accessed from sliding glass doors. Lots of natural light in this move in ready home. Under stair storage. Quiet friendly subd is close to shopping, restaurants, medical, I-540, Wake Tech and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8882 Elizabeth Bennett Place have any available units?
8882 Elizabeth Bennett Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 8882 Elizabeth Bennett Place have?
Some of 8882 Elizabeth Bennett Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8882 Elizabeth Bennett Place currently offering any rent specials?
8882 Elizabeth Bennett Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8882 Elizabeth Bennett Place pet-friendly?
No, 8882 Elizabeth Bennett Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 8882 Elizabeth Bennett Place offer parking?
Yes, 8882 Elizabeth Bennett Place does offer parking.
Does 8882 Elizabeth Bennett Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8882 Elizabeth Bennett Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8882 Elizabeth Bennett Place have a pool?
Yes, 8882 Elizabeth Bennett Place has a pool.
Does 8882 Elizabeth Bennett Place have accessible units?
No, 8882 Elizabeth Bennett Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8882 Elizabeth Bennett Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8882 Elizabeth Bennett Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shellbrook
910 Shellbrook Ct
Raleigh, NC 27609
Remington Place
1909 Eyrie Ct
Raleigh, NC 27606
Lexington Farms
3409 Mill Tree Rd
Raleigh, NC 27612
Windemere Apartments
2105 Ravenglass Pl
Raleigh, NC 27612
Mordecai On Clover
420 Clover Ln
Raleigh, NC 27604
Columns at Wakefield
14114 Chriswick House Ln
Raleigh, NC 27614
Wakefield Glen
2400 Garden Hill Dr
Raleigh, NC 27614
Hunter's Run Apartments
5801 Blacksmith Dr
Raleigh, NC 27606

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Dog Friendly Apartments
Raleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College