8882 Elizabeth Bennett Place

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

No showings at this time. Huge kitchen will delight chef with plenty of counters, cabinets + a pantry. Large master retreat w giant walk in closet. Master bath is delightful with separate shower stall & comfort garden tub. 2nd Linen closet in 1/2 bath. 2 car garage with big storage shelf. Relax on 12x16 deck accessed from sliding glass doors. Lots of natural light in this move in ready home. Under stair storage. Quiet friendly subd is close to shopping, restaurants, medical, I-540, Wake Tech and more.