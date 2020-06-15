All apartments in Raleigh
832 E Lenoir St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:56 PM

832 E Lenoir St

832 East Lenoir Street · (919) 296-1134
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

832 East Lenoir Street, Raleigh, NC 27601
Olde East Raleigh

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This location is wonderful for its convenience to most of what Raleigh has to offer. Just a few blocks from 440 gives you access to any major thoroughfare in the RDU area. Inside the beltway means you could walk to downtown relatively easily, or of course take your pick of bus lines to get almost anywhere in minutes. With Worthdale Park just around the corner enjoy one of Raleigh’s largest most beautiful parks anytime you please. You are also just a short drive to Walnut Creek! This location offers quick access to about anything you could need. The home itself features …

….......

​Downtown views from this highly walkable location!
Charming house on a large lot surrounded by trees!
Rocking chair front porch
Pleasant backyard
Plenty of downtown parking
Gorgeous granite counters & premium faucet
Premium stainless steel appliances
Beautiful wood look floors
Undermount microwave
Glass top stove
High ceilings and overall modern design
Large french door fridge
Trendy subway tile backsplash
Lots of large cabinets
Ceiling fans throughout
Premium crown molding
Renovated baths with granite vanity
Large bonus room on lower level
Washer & dryer

Pets Welcome
.......................................
Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com
Victory Property Management
Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc
VictoryRealEstateInc.com
.......................................
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
Amenities: RDU

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 E Lenoir St have any available units?
832 E Lenoir St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 E Lenoir St have?
Some of 832 E Lenoir St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 E Lenoir St currently offering any rent specials?
832 E Lenoir St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 E Lenoir St pet-friendly?
Yes, 832 E Lenoir St is pet friendly.
Does 832 E Lenoir St offer parking?
Yes, 832 E Lenoir St does offer parking.
Does 832 E Lenoir St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 832 E Lenoir St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 E Lenoir St have a pool?
No, 832 E Lenoir St does not have a pool.
Does 832 E Lenoir St have accessible units?
No, 832 E Lenoir St does not have accessible units.
Does 832 E Lenoir St have units with dishwashers?
No, 832 E Lenoir St does not have units with dishwashers.
