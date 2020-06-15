832 E Lenoir St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This location is wonderful for its convenience to most of what Raleigh has to offer. Just a few blocks from 440 gives you access to any major thoroughfare in the RDU area. Inside the beltway means you could walk to downtown relatively easily, or of course take your pick of bus lines to get almost anywhere in minutes. With Worthdale Park just around the corner enjoy one of Raleigh’s largest most beautiful parks anytime you please. You are also just a short drive to Walnut Creek! This location offers quick access to about anything you could need. The home itself features …



….......



​Downtown views from this highly walkable location!

Charming house on a large lot surrounded by trees!

Rocking chair front porch

Pleasant backyard

Plenty of downtown parking

Gorgeous granite counters & premium faucet

Premium stainless steel appliances

Beautiful wood look floors

Undermount microwave

Glass top stove

High ceilings and overall modern design

Large french door fridge

Trendy subway tile backsplash

Lots of large cabinets

Ceiling fans throughout

Premium crown molding

Renovated baths with granite vanity

Large bonus room on lower level

Washer & dryer



Pets Welcome

.......................................

Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com

Victory Property Management

Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc

VictoryRealEstateInc.com

.......................................

Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.

Presented by MoveZen



Amenities: RDU