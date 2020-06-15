832 E Lenoir St

Amenities
This location is wonderful for its convenience to most of what Raleigh has to offer. Just a few blocks from 440 gives you access to any major thoroughfare in the RDU area. Inside the beltway means you could walk to downtown relatively easily, or of course take your pick of bus lines to get almost anywhere in minutes. With Worthdale Park just around the corner enjoy one of Raleigh’s largest most beautiful parks anytime you please. You are also just a short drive to Walnut Creek! This location offers quick access to about anything you could need. The home itself features …
….......
Downtown views from this highly walkable location!
Charming house on a large lot surrounded by trees!
Rocking chair front porch
Pleasant backyard
Plenty of downtown parking
Gorgeous granite counters & premium faucet
Premium stainless steel appliances
Beautiful wood look floors
Undermount microwave
Glass top stove
High ceilings and overall modern design
Large french door fridge
Trendy subway tile backsplash
Lots of large cabinets
Ceiling fans throughout
Premium crown molding
Renovated baths with granite vanity
Large bonus room on lower level
Washer & dryer
Pets Welcome
.......................................
Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com
Victory Property Management
Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc
VictoryRealEstateInc.com
.......................................
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
Presented by MoveZen
Amenities: RDU