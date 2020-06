Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly new construction recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry new construction

Beautiful 3BR, 2.5BA Townhome in East Raleigh - New Construction! - Available March 22nd!



Gorgeous new construction! Here's what you get...

- 3 Bedrooms

- 2.5 Bathrooms

- Separate Office on First Floor!

- Vinyl Plank Flooring

- Wall to wall carpet on 2nd Floor

- Large Open Floor Plan

- New Kitchen Appliances

- 2 Pantry Closets

- Downstairs Half Bath

- Large Master Bedroom

- Double Closets in Master Bedroom

- Large Master Bath with Double Sinks

- 2 Guests Bedrooms

- Additional Full Bath Upstairs

- Laundry Room on 2nd Floor

- Washer and Dryer Included!

- Nice Sized Patio off living room

- Pets are Allowed with Approval & Fees!



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, email inquiry@acorn-oak.com.



(RLNE3849168)