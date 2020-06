Amenities

Well maintained townhouse in Renaissance Park. First floor features hardwoods throughout, tying together the living room, dining area, and kitchen. The kitchen has all the upgrades you're looking for: stainless appliances, granite countertops, and dark cabinets. Master bedroom and second bedroom are upstairs. Enjoy the patio on warmer days, or warm up by the fireplace when it cools off. Neighborhood has pool, tennis, gym, playground, and more!