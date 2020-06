Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautifully renovated Boylan Heights home. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. A spacious living room that leads into the dining room and kitchen. The family room flows right into the screened in porch, perfect for entertaining. Both bathrooms have been upgraded to all the modern conveniences with a bit of the old world charm. The finished basement has a full bedroom and bathroom, along with a separate entrance, and a fenced in backyard. Close to downtown and a short walk to many places!