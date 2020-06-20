All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 7016 Sandy Forks Road #301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
7016 Sandy Forks Road #301
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

7016 Sandy Forks Road #301

7016 Sandy Forks Road · (919) 324-6820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7016 Sandy Forks Road, Raleigh, NC 27609

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7016 Sandy Forks Road #301 · Avail. Jul 10

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
7016 Sandy Forks Road #301 Available 07/10/20 Luxurious Sandy Forks Condo 2 bedroom / 2 bath - Just minutes to North Hills, this bright and open third level condo is located at the nexus of culture, commerce, fine dining and luxury retailing. With over 1,000 square feet, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath offers a superb blend of elegance and quality. Bathed in natural light, the open living areas are complimented by soaring ceilings and stunning hardwood floors. Exceptional interior features to include: Inviting kitchen that opens to a sun-lit dining area and family room, lavish master bedroom accented with tray ceiling and walk-in-closet, spa-like master bath equipped with dual vanity, separate tub and shower. Having access to the sunny balcony, saltwater pool and exercise room completes this charming property at Sandy Forks Place.
Available 07/10/2020
Small pets negotiable (under 25 pounds) breed restrictions and fees apply
=============================================================

Move in Costs:
$1,095 First Month's Rent
$1,095 Security Deposit
$250 Administration Fee
$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee

(RLNE3112807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7016 Sandy Forks Road #301 have any available units?
7016 Sandy Forks Road #301 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 7016 Sandy Forks Road #301 have?
Some of 7016 Sandy Forks Road #301's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7016 Sandy Forks Road #301 currently offering any rent specials?
7016 Sandy Forks Road #301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7016 Sandy Forks Road #301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7016 Sandy Forks Road #301 is pet friendly.
Does 7016 Sandy Forks Road #301 offer parking?
No, 7016 Sandy Forks Road #301 does not offer parking.
Does 7016 Sandy Forks Road #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7016 Sandy Forks Road #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7016 Sandy Forks Road #301 have a pool?
Yes, 7016 Sandy Forks Road #301 has a pool.
Does 7016 Sandy Forks Road #301 have accessible units?
No, 7016 Sandy Forks Road #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 7016 Sandy Forks Road #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7016 Sandy Forks Road #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7016 Sandy Forks Road #301?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Falls
4518 Tournament Dr
Raleigh, NC 27612
Creekside at Crabtree
4700 Riverwood Cir
Raleigh, NC 27612
Ashley Park in Brier Creek
10300 Pine Lakes Ct
Raleigh, NC 27617
Cumberland Cove
3110 Hidden Pond Dr
Raleigh, NC 27613
Centerview at Crossroads
1310 Silver Sage Dr
Raleigh, NC 27606
The Gramercy
650 West North Street
Raleigh, NC 27603
The Edison Lofts
131 E Davie St
Raleigh, NC 27601
Village on Hill Street
2404 Hill St
Raleigh, NC 27604

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Dog Friendly Apartments
Raleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity