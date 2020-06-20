Amenities

7016 Sandy Forks Road #301 Available 07/10/20 Luxurious Sandy Forks Condo 2 bedroom / 2 bath - Just minutes to North Hills, this bright and open third level condo is located at the nexus of culture, commerce, fine dining and luxury retailing. With over 1,000 square feet, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath offers a superb blend of elegance and quality. Bathed in natural light, the open living areas are complimented by soaring ceilings and stunning hardwood floors. Exceptional interior features to include: Inviting kitchen that opens to a sun-lit dining area and family room, lavish master bedroom accented with tray ceiling and walk-in-closet, spa-like master bath equipped with dual vanity, separate tub and shower. Having access to the sunny balcony, saltwater pool and exercise room completes this charming property at Sandy Forks Place.

Available 07/10/2020

Small pets negotiable (under 25 pounds) breed restrictions and fees apply

Move in Costs:

$1,095 First Month's Rent

$1,095 Security Deposit

$250 Administration Fee

$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee



