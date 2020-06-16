All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

652 Chappell Drive

652 Chappell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

652 Chappell Drive, Raleigh, NC 27606

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Rental Rate is Reflective of June Leasing Special - Choose EITHER $600 off your first full month's rent of $1200 per month OR apply the special across the term of your lease and have a $1150 rental rate per month for first 12 months (regular rental rate is $1200 per month) ALSO receive a reduced security deposit of only $600***

This town home is located in a quiet community near NCSU and Downtown Raleigh. Your new home features trendy plank flooring, brand new kitchen counters, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 652 Chappell Drive have any available units?
652 Chappell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
Is 652 Chappell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
652 Chappell Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 Chappell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 652 Chappell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 652 Chappell Drive offer parking?
No, 652 Chappell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 652 Chappell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 652 Chappell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 Chappell Drive have a pool?
No, 652 Chappell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 652 Chappell Drive have accessible units?
No, 652 Chappell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 652 Chappell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 652 Chappell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 652 Chappell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 652 Chappell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
