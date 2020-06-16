Amenities

6204 Tributary Drive Available 07/01/20 Nice 3 bedroom townhouse in N. Raleigh! Coming Soon - Appointments by email only.



Looking for that great spot - located in North Raleigh but close enough to the beltline, you're never too far from where you want to be. Only 5 minutes to North Hills, 440, and Crabtree mall. Just 1 mile from Six Forks Rd. The property itself is located on a quiet cul-de-sac, so while you'll have easy access from Lynn Rd, you don't have to worry about heavy traffic on yours.



Here's what you get: Spacious 3-story townhouse, two-story deck for main and lower level, dishwasher, all electric heating/cooling, good sized laundry room, lots of closet space, 3 1/2 baths, off-street parking, and much more!



650+ credit requirement.

Pet allowed with fees. 1 pet limit.

24 hour notice minimum for showing requests.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please visit our website at www.acorn-oak.com or contact properties@acorn-oak.com.



