Raleigh, NC
6204 Tributary Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

6204 Tributary Drive

6204 Tributary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6204 Tributary Drive, Raleigh, NC 27609

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
6204 Tributary Drive Available 07/01/20 Nice 3 bedroom townhouse in N. Raleigh! Coming Soon - Appointments by email only.

Looking for that great spot - located in North Raleigh but close enough to the beltline, you're never too far from where you want to be. Only 5 minutes to North Hills, 440, and Crabtree mall. Just 1 mile from Six Forks Rd. The property itself is located on a quiet cul-de-sac, so while you'll have easy access from Lynn Rd, you don't have to worry about heavy traffic on yours.

Here's what you get: Spacious 3-story townhouse, two-story deck for main and lower level, dishwasher, all electric heating/cooling, good sized laundry room, lots of closet space, 3 1/2 baths, off-street parking, and much more!

650+ credit requirement.
Pet allowed with fees. 1 pet limit.
24 hour notice minimum for showing requests.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please visit our website at www.acorn-oak.com or contact properties@acorn-oak.com.

(RLNE4994339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6204 Tributary Drive have any available units?
6204 Tributary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 6204 Tributary Drive have?
Some of 6204 Tributary Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6204 Tributary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6204 Tributary Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6204 Tributary Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6204 Tributary Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6204 Tributary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6204 Tributary Drive does offer parking.
Does 6204 Tributary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6204 Tributary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6204 Tributary Drive have a pool?
No, 6204 Tributary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6204 Tributary Drive have accessible units?
No, 6204 Tributary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6204 Tributary Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6204 Tributary Drive has units with dishwashers.
