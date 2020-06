Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool

Rare Furnished Townhome/SHARED living situation with utilities included. Master Bedroom of 3 story townhome for rent. This home has all the amenities..from the 2 WIC, Garden Tub, Vaulted Ceilings, W/D in Unit, Private end unit with balcony. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops. Personal parking space and access to clubhouse, swimming pool, workout center. Excellent location close to major roads, RDU. Pets negotiable. Available 7/1/20.