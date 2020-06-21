Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

523 Bashford Rd. Available 08/08/20 Adorable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath in East Raleigh near Cary Crossroads - Pet Friendly! - Fresh on the market! Check out this 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath duplex in East Raleigh near Cary Crossroads. This home was recently renovated last year, and includes all new LVP flooring, freshly painted walls, updated kitchen cabinets and hardware, granite and SS appliances!



523 Bashford Rd also includes a washer/dryer, private back deck, and allow pets! Contact us today for a scheduled tour!



This property is managed by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Will and Lewis for a scheduled tour. Inquiry@acorn-oak.com



(RLNE5851992)