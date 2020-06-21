All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

523 Bashford Rd.

523 Bashford Road · (919) 747-3427 ext. 20
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

523 Bashford Road, Raleigh, NC 27606

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 523 Bashford Rd. · Avail. Aug 8

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
523 Bashford Rd. Available 08/08/20 Adorable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath in East Raleigh near Cary Crossroads - Pet Friendly! - Fresh on the market! Check out this 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath duplex in East Raleigh near Cary Crossroads. This home was recently renovated last year, and includes all new LVP flooring, freshly painted walls, updated kitchen cabinets and hardware, granite and SS appliances!

523 Bashford Rd also includes a washer/dryer, private back deck, and allow pets! Contact us today for a scheduled tour!

This property is managed by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Will and Lewis for a scheduled tour. Inquiry@acorn-oak.com

(RLNE5851992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 523 Bashford Rd. have any available units?
523 Bashford Rd. has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 Bashford Rd. have?
Some of 523 Bashford Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Bashford Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
523 Bashford Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Bashford Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 Bashford Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 523 Bashford Rd. offer parking?
No, 523 Bashford Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 523 Bashford Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 523 Bashford Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Bashford Rd. have a pool?
No, 523 Bashford Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 523 Bashford Rd. have accessible units?
No, 523 Bashford Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Bashford Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 Bashford Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

