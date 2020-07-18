All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 5225 Pinehall Wynd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
5225 Pinehall Wynd
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

5225 Pinehall Wynd

5225 Pinehall Wynd · (919) 459-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5225 Pinehall Wynd, Raleigh, NC 27604

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2407 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Exceptional costume-built home w/ updates throughout that include fresh paint, new carpet, new appliances, brand new hardwoods & so much more! 1st floor offers formal dining, 1st floor office, spacious family RM & gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters, center island, build-in study & plenty of cabinet space. Large master suite along with 3 additional bedrooms located on the 2ND floor. Relax on the back deck overlooking big private yard. Great location close to major Hwys, shopping & restaurants, must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 Pinehall Wynd have any available units?
5225 Pinehall Wynd has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5225 Pinehall Wynd have?
Some of 5225 Pinehall Wynd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 Pinehall Wynd currently offering any rent specials?
5225 Pinehall Wynd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 Pinehall Wynd pet-friendly?
No, 5225 Pinehall Wynd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 5225 Pinehall Wynd offer parking?
Yes, 5225 Pinehall Wynd offers parking.
Does 5225 Pinehall Wynd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5225 Pinehall Wynd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 Pinehall Wynd have a pool?
Yes, 5225 Pinehall Wynd has a pool.
Does 5225 Pinehall Wynd have accessible units?
No, 5225 Pinehall Wynd does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 Pinehall Wynd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5225 Pinehall Wynd does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5225 Pinehall Wynd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tryon Village
2421 Fairway Dr
Raleigh, NC 27603
Shamrock
740 Smallwood Dr
Raleigh, NC 27605
Central on the Green Apartment Homes
2904 Calvary Dr
Raleigh, NC 27604
THE MARLOWE LAKE BOONE
1731 Tupelo Hill Lane
Raleigh, NC 27607
ARIUM Lake Johnson
3201 Walnut Crk
Raleigh, NC 27606
511 Faye
511 Fayetteville St
Raleigh, NC 27601
The Lincoln
408 E Hargett St
Raleigh, NC 27601
Peace Raleigh Apartments
417 West Peace Street
Raleigh, NC 27603

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaleigh Pet Friendly Places
Raleigh Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity ParkCameron Village
Olde East RaleighWest Morgan
WadeEast Mordecai

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity