Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

517 Bashford Rd.

517 Bashford Road · (919) 747-3427 ext. 20
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

517 Bashford Road, Raleigh, NC 27606

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 517 Bashford Rd. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
517 Bashford Rd. Available 08/01/20 Freshly Renovated! Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home is West Raleigh! Pet Friendly - Check out this cute duplex in West Raleigh! With a great location, this property is just 10min from NC State main campus, 13min from Downtown Raleigh, 5min from Cary Crossroads, and 8min from Lake Johnson.

This lovely home has also been recently renovated top to bottom, and includes all new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, refinished hardwood floors!

Here's what you get...

- New paint throughout
- Refinished Oak Floors
- New Kitchen Cabinets
- Granite Counter Tops
- Tile Backsplash
- Big, Deep Sink with Pull-Down Faucet
- New Stainless Steel Appliances
- 2" White Faux Wood Window Blinds
- New light fixtures and ceiling fans
- Washer and Dryer included!
- Pet Friendly!

This property is offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Danny and Will for a schedule tour! Inquiry@acorn-oak.com

(RLNE5942371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Bashford Rd. have any available units?
517 Bashford Rd. has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 Bashford Rd. have?
Some of 517 Bashford Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Bashford Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
517 Bashford Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Bashford Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 Bashford Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 517 Bashford Rd. offer parking?
No, 517 Bashford Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 517 Bashford Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 Bashford Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Bashford Rd. have a pool?
No, 517 Bashford Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 517 Bashford Rd. have accessible units?
No, 517 Bashford Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Bashford Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Bashford Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
