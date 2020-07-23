Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

517 Bashford Rd. Available 08/01/20 Freshly Renovated! Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home is West Raleigh! Pet Friendly - Check out this cute duplex in West Raleigh! With a great location, this property is just 10min from NC State main campus, 13min from Downtown Raleigh, 5min from Cary Crossroads, and 8min from Lake Johnson.



This lovely home has also been recently renovated top to bottom, and includes all new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, refinished hardwood floors!



Here's what you get...



- New paint throughout

- Refinished Oak Floors

- New Kitchen Cabinets

- Granite Counter Tops

- Tile Backsplash

- Big, Deep Sink with Pull-Down Faucet

- New Stainless Steel Appliances

- 2" White Faux Wood Window Blinds

- New light fixtures and ceiling fans

- Washer and Dryer included!

- Pet Friendly!



This property is offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Danny and Will for a schedule tour! Inquiry@acorn-oak.com



(RLNE5942371)