Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:03 PM

4807 Crockett Court

4807 Crockett Court · (919) 342-8111
Location

4807 Crockett Court, Raleigh, NC 27606

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4860 · Avail. now

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1132 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come visit Apartments of Westgrove and find your new home today! Our community offers inviting two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. No matter which one you choose, you’ll find spacious living areas, generous storage space, oversized laundry rooms with washer/dryer connections, and private patios that make your apartment a place you’ll be excited to call home. This newly renovated unit is available now, offering wood plank flooring, brand new lighting and plumbing fixtures, framed bath mirrors, and large kitchens that feature subway tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4807 Crockett Court have any available units?
4807 Crockett Court has a unit available for $1,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 4807 Crockett Court have?
Some of 4807 Crockett Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4807 Crockett Court currently offering any rent specials?
4807 Crockett Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4807 Crockett Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4807 Crockett Court is pet friendly.
Does 4807 Crockett Court offer parking?
No, 4807 Crockett Court does not offer parking.
Does 4807 Crockett Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4807 Crockett Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4807 Crockett Court have a pool?
No, 4807 Crockett Court does not have a pool.
Does 4807 Crockett Court have accessible units?
No, 4807 Crockett Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4807 Crockett Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4807 Crockett Court does not have units with dishwashers.
