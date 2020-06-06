All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 4600 Tournament Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
4600 Tournament Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:17 PM

4600 Tournament Drive

4600 Tournament Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4600 Tournament Drive, Raleigh, NC 27612

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Vaulted Ceilings, faux granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, espresso colored cabinets, washer/dryer included. Rent includes on-site maintenance, pest control, and the washer and dryer in the home. Newly replaced energy efficient windows

Apply to move in before June 30 and only pay $20 application and reservation fees. Over $210 in savings PLUS an additional $300 off total move-in costs to move in before June 30

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 Tournament Drive have any available units?
4600 Tournament Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 4600 Tournament Drive have?
Some of 4600 Tournament Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 Tournament Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4600 Tournament Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 Tournament Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4600 Tournament Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4600 Tournament Drive offer parking?
No, 4600 Tournament Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4600 Tournament Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4600 Tournament Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 Tournament Drive have a pool?
No, 4600 Tournament Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4600 Tournament Drive have accessible units?
No, 4600 Tournament Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 Tournament Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4600 Tournament Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parke at Trinity Apartment Homes
5301 Creek Ridge Ln
Raleigh, NC 27607
Manor Six Forks
900 E Six Forks Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
Willow Creek North Ridge
6615 The Lakes Dr
Raleigh, NC 27609
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C
Raleigh, NC 27616
North Hills at Town Center
4625 Millbrook Green Dr
Raleigh, NC 27604
The Hillsborough
2304 Hillsborough Street
Raleigh, NC 27607
The Tribute
1300 Tribute Center Dr
Raleigh, NC 27612
Legacy at Wakefield
14411 Calloway Gap Road
Raleigh, NC 27614

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Dog Friendly Apartments
Raleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College