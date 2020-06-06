4600 Tournament Drive

Amenities
Vaulted Ceilings, faux granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, espresso colored cabinets, washer/dryer included. Rent includes on-site maintenance, pest control, and the washer and dryer in the home. Newly replaced energy efficient windows
Apply to move in before June 30 and only pay $20 application and reservation fees. Over $210 in savings PLUS an additional $300 off total move-in costs to move in before June 30
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.