Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

4409 Archibald Way

4409 Archibald Way · (919) 675-1444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4409 Archibald Way, Raleigh, NC 27616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4409 Archibald Way · Avail. Jul 1

$1,225

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
4409 Archibald Way Available 07/01/20 Application Pending! Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Northeast Raleigh! - This charming property is located conveniently to Triangle Town Center and WRAL Soccer Center. Positioned conveniently between Capital Boulevard, Highway 401, and Interstate 540, youll find that you can be almost anywhere in the Triangle in a short amount of time. This property is only 7 minutes from Triangle Town Center and 15 minutes from Downtown Wake Forest.

In a quiet and relaxed neighborhood, this property has the perfect layout and all of the conveniences appreciated in a modern home.

Inside youll find: Large Master Bedroom, with Walk-In Closet. Large Master Bathroom with Elegant Garden Tub, New Carpet, Cozy Gas Fireplace, Central HVAC, Ceiling Fans Throughout, Plenty of Windows letting in natural sunlight, Security System, Garbage Disposal, Sliding Glass Door Leading to Private Covered Deck, and Much More.

The private covered deck is great for relaxing or enjoying that morning cup of coffee. Take advantage of the easy access to the storage closet conveniently located off the deck.

The move couldnt be easier with the Washer and Dryer Included.

This property does require a 650+ credit score, and a minimum income of at least 3X the monthly rent to qualify.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Adam directly at adam@acorn-oak.com or visit our website at www.acorn-oak.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2636230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 Archibald Way have any available units?
4409 Archibald Way has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 4409 Archibald Way have?
Some of 4409 Archibald Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 Archibald Way currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Archibald Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 Archibald Way pet-friendly?
No, 4409 Archibald Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 4409 Archibald Way offer parking?
No, 4409 Archibald Way does not offer parking.
Does 4409 Archibald Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4409 Archibald Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 Archibald Way have a pool?
No, 4409 Archibald Way does not have a pool.
Does 4409 Archibald Way have accessible units?
No, 4409 Archibald Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 Archibald Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4409 Archibald Way has units with dishwashers.
