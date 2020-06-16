Amenities

4409 Archibald Way Available 07/01/20 Application Pending! Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Northeast Raleigh! - This charming property is located conveniently to Triangle Town Center and WRAL Soccer Center. Positioned conveniently between Capital Boulevard, Highway 401, and Interstate 540, youll find that you can be almost anywhere in the Triangle in a short amount of time. This property is only 7 minutes from Triangle Town Center and 15 minutes from Downtown Wake Forest.



In a quiet and relaxed neighborhood, this property has the perfect layout and all of the conveniences appreciated in a modern home.



Inside youll find: Large Master Bedroom, with Walk-In Closet. Large Master Bathroom with Elegant Garden Tub, New Carpet, Cozy Gas Fireplace, Central HVAC, Ceiling Fans Throughout, Plenty of Windows letting in natural sunlight, Security System, Garbage Disposal, Sliding Glass Door Leading to Private Covered Deck, and Much More.



The private covered deck is great for relaxing or enjoying that morning cup of coffee. Take advantage of the easy access to the storage closet conveniently located off the deck.



The move couldnt be easier with the Washer and Dryer Included.



This property does require a 650+ credit score, and a minimum income of at least 3X the monthly rent to qualify.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Adam directly at adam@acorn-oak.com or visit our website at www.acorn-oak.com



No Pets Allowed



