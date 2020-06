Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Talk about location, right behind Crabtree Valley Mall! Two bedroom, one and one half bath duplex with large stone fireplace in living room. Large deck off of living room, perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Tons of space! This one wont last long on the market. Move in for Summer 2020! Home will be ready in early June.



(RLNE5806528)