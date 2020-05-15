All apartments in Raleigh
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
3111 Stockdale Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

3111 Stockdale Dr

3111 Stockdale Drive · (984) 225-1951
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3111 Stockdale Drive, Raleigh, NC 27609

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3111 Stockdale Dr · Avail. Aug 10

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2569 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3111 Stockdale Dr Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome- Located in Midtown and Close to Downtown Raleigh! Application Pending! - Available August 10th, 2020!

Great Location! Walk to Midtown East, Wegmans, Trader Joe's & Costco, yet nicely tucked away, is the Townes at Cheswick. In this private community, stands of mature trees frame distinctively designed three-story townhomes. Dramatic exteriors of brick and stone blend classic and modern styles for a timeless, yet contemporary look. Here, you’ll find a life with easy access to everything that matters. You can be seated in your favorite local restaurant or well on your way to work in a matter of minutes. You can also enjoy a relaxing stroll along winding sidewalks that meander through your quiet community. Whether inspired by the modern classic architecture of downtown Raleigh or the serenity of your community, at Townes at Cheswick, you’ll love the possibilities.

Property Features:
-Gourmet Kitchen with over sized island and high end stainless steel appliances
-Soft closing drawers in Kitchen area
-Owner's suite with dual vanities
-Spacious family room
-Fire place
-Top Line Front Loading Washer and Dryer

Cats and Dogs allowed with approval and deposit.

This home is offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management.
650+ credit score required and clean rental history required.
Contact Lesley to schedule your tour today at Lesley@acorn-oak.com
Please visit www.acorn-oak.com

Take a virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Gxrr8jxQ4T8

(RLNE4145105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

