3111 Stockdale Dr Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome- Located in Midtown and Close to Downtown Raleigh! Application Pending! - Available August 10th, 2020!



Great Location! Walk to Midtown East, Wegmans, Trader Joe's & Costco, yet nicely tucked away, is the Townes at Cheswick. In this private community, stands of mature trees frame distinctively designed three-story townhomes. Dramatic exteriors of brick and stone blend classic and modern styles for a timeless, yet contemporary look. Here, you’ll find a life with easy access to everything that matters. You can be seated in your favorite local restaurant or well on your way to work in a matter of minutes. You can also enjoy a relaxing stroll along winding sidewalks that meander through your quiet community. Whether inspired by the modern classic architecture of downtown Raleigh or the serenity of your community, at Townes at Cheswick, you’ll love the possibilities.



Property Features:

-Gourmet Kitchen with over sized island and high end stainless steel appliances

-Soft closing drawers in Kitchen area

-Owner's suite with dual vanities

-Spacious family room

-Fire place

-Top Line Front Loading Washer and Dryer



Cats and Dogs allowed with approval and deposit.



This home is offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management.

650+ credit score required and clean rental history required.

Contact Lesley to schedule your tour today at Lesley@acorn-oak.com

Please visit www.acorn-oak.com



Take a virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Gxrr8jxQ4T8



