301 Fayetteville Street Unit 2303

Amenities
Enjoy panoramic views, rooftop entertaining and luxury living in this thoughtfully designed Condominium centrally located in the heart of downtown Raleigh. With over 1,150 square feet of living spaces, this 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath property features unsurpassed details and impeccable craftsmanship. It's open floor plan offers an exceptional blend of clean modern amenities and timeless elegance.
Exceptional Interior Features:
~Spacious Living Room graced with sun-lit windows and beautiful hardwoods
~Gourmet Kitchen outfitted with granite countertops, SS appliances and breakfast bar
~Master Bedroom with patio access and custom Walk-In Closet
~Spa-like Master Bath includes dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower stall
~Secondary Bedroom with abundant closet space
~Full Bath with tile flooring
Having access to the scenic balcony, 2 parking spaces, Gym, Pool, Theater and Club room complete this spectacular Condominium at the PNC Plaza. This remarkable property represents a perfect marriage of space, lofty proportions with exceptional finishes and prized location. Easy access to I-40, I-440, NC State and downtown Raleigh.
Available 4/24/20
Small pet less than 50 lbs negotiable, additional fees and breed restrictions.
Washer and dryer included
TV / Internet Included
The virtual tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/1d237f9d-76f7-431b-9d77-3187b6ef7fba/
Move In Costs:
$2,600 First Month's Rent
$2,600 Security Deposit
$780 COA Security Deposit
$250 Administration Fee
$10 Per Month Tenant Management Fee/Tech Fee
$100 elevator fee for moving plus $300 elevator deposit
(RLNE5732882)