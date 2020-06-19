301 Fayetteville Street Unit 2303

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking pool hot tub internet access media room

Sensational 2 Bedroom | 2 Bath Downtown Condominium at the PNC Plaza - The virtual tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/1d237f9d-76f7-431b-9d77-3187b6ef7fba/



Enjoy panoramic views, rooftop entertaining and luxury living in this thoughtfully designed Condominium centrally located in the heart of downtown Raleigh. With over 1,150 square feet of living spaces, this 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath property features unsurpassed details and impeccable craftsmanship. It's open floor plan offers an exceptional blend of clean modern amenities and timeless elegance.



Exceptional Interior Features:

~Spacious Living Room graced with sun-lit windows and beautiful hardwoods

~Gourmet Kitchen outfitted with granite countertops, SS appliances and breakfast bar

~Master Bedroom with patio access and custom Walk-In Closet

~Spa-like Master Bath includes dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower stall

~Secondary Bedroom with abundant closet space

~Full Bath with tile flooring



Having access to the scenic balcony, 2 parking spaces, Gym, Pool, Theater and Club room complete this spectacular Condominium at the PNC Plaza. This remarkable property represents a perfect marriage of space, lofty proportions with exceptional finishes and prized location. Easy access to I-40, I-440, NC State and downtown Raleigh.

Available 4/24/20

Small pet less than 50 lbs negotiable, additional fees and breed restrictions.

Washer and dryer included

TV / Internet Included

Move In Costs:

$2,600 First Month's Rent

$2,600 Security Deposit

$780 COA Security Deposit

$250 Administration Fee

$10 Per Month Tenant Management Fee/Tech Fee

$100 elevator fee for moving plus $300 elevator deposit



(RLNE5732882)