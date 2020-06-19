All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

301 Fayetteville Street Unit 2303

301 Fayetteville St · (919) 324-6820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 Fayetteville St, Raleigh, NC 27601
Downtown Raleigh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 Fayetteville Street Unit 2303 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
Sensational 2 Bedroom | 2 Bath Downtown Condominium at the PNC Plaza - The virtual tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/1d237f9d-76f7-431b-9d77-3187b6ef7fba/

Enjoy panoramic views, rooftop entertaining and luxury living in this thoughtfully designed Condominium centrally located in the heart of downtown Raleigh. With over 1,150 square feet of living spaces, this 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath property features unsurpassed details and impeccable craftsmanship. It's open floor plan offers an exceptional blend of clean modern amenities and timeless elegance.

Exceptional Interior Features:
~Spacious Living Room graced with sun-lit windows and beautiful hardwoods
~Gourmet Kitchen outfitted with granite countertops, SS appliances and breakfast bar
~Master Bedroom with patio access and custom Walk-In Closet
~Spa-like Master Bath includes dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower stall
~Secondary Bedroom with abundant closet space
~Full Bath with tile flooring

Having access to the scenic balcony, 2 parking spaces, Gym, Pool, Theater and Club room complete this spectacular Condominium at the PNC Plaza. This remarkable property represents a perfect marriage of space, lofty proportions with exceptional finishes and prized location. Easy access to I-40, I-440, NC State and downtown Raleigh.
Available 4/24/20
Small pet less than 50 lbs negotiable, additional fees and breed restrictions.
Washer and dryer included
TV / Internet Included
The virtual tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/1d237f9d-76f7-431b-9d77-3187b6ef7fba/
=============================================================================
Move In Costs:
$2,600 First Month's Rent
$2,600 Security Deposit
$780 COA Security Deposit
$250 Administration Fee
$10 Per Month Tenant Management Fee/Tech Fee
$100 elevator fee for moving plus $300 elevator deposit

(RLNE5732882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Fayetteville Street Unit 2303 have any available units?
301 Fayetteville Street Unit 2303 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Fayetteville Street Unit 2303 have?
Some of 301 Fayetteville Street Unit 2303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Fayetteville Street Unit 2303 currently offering any rent specials?
301 Fayetteville Street Unit 2303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Fayetteville Street Unit 2303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Fayetteville Street Unit 2303 is pet friendly.
Does 301 Fayetteville Street Unit 2303 offer parking?
Yes, 301 Fayetteville Street Unit 2303 does offer parking.
Does 301 Fayetteville Street Unit 2303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Fayetteville Street Unit 2303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Fayetteville Street Unit 2303 have a pool?
Yes, 301 Fayetteville Street Unit 2303 has a pool.
Does 301 Fayetteville Street Unit 2303 have accessible units?
No, 301 Fayetteville Street Unit 2303 does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Fayetteville Street Unit 2303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Fayetteville Street Unit 2303 does not have units with dishwashers.
