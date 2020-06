Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly pool

2948 Faversham Place Available 06/26/20 North Raleigh Townhouse! Neighborhood Pool! Move-in Ready! - 2BR, 1.5BA two-story townhouse. USE OF NEIGHBORHOOD POOL INCLUDED! Kitchen with pantry, stove, refrigerator & dishwasher. Living room/dining room combo. Washer/dryer connections. Lots of closet space. Patio with outside storage. No smoking please. Central A/C and heat (electric). SMALL MATURE DOGS WILL BE CONSIDERED (dog must weigh under 20lbs.).



Directions: I-440 N towards Wake Forest. Take exit 11 to Capital Blvd. heading towards Wake Forest/Louisburg. Turn right onto Old Trawick Ln. Continue on Trawick Rd. Continue onto Marsh Creek Rd. Turn right onto Faversham Pl.



No Cats Allowed



