Four bedroom home in the popular Trailwood Hills subdivision near NC State/NCSU. Hardwood floors throughout the entryway, family room and dining area. Kitchen includes a dishwasher, fridge and smooth top range with lots of cabinet space. Family room has a gas log fireplace, and the home has a 2 car garage. Upstairs, enjoy large bedrooms and a laundry room with a washer and dryer included. Great deck in the back and large backyard.