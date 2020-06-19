All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 2400 New Hope Church Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
2400 New Hope Church Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2400 New Hope Church Road

2400 New Hope Church Road · (919) 787-9375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2400 New Hope Church Road, Raleigh, NC 27604
Brentwood Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2400 New Hope Church Road · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Application Pending --Brentwood North Raleigh~2 bedroom 1.5 bath~: All Electric~ New flooring~ Limited parking~no pets please! - This spacious townhome in Brentwood area has hardwood floors except carpet on steps! It features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. You will find large living room with seperate dining area (sliding door to access deck) , laundry room with hook ups off the kitchen, fully equipped kitchen (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal) and a private deck. This rental is a no pet policy-please do NOT ask!. Resident to pay electric and water. 1st Bedroom measures 14'9"X 11'7" & 2nd bedroom is 14'2" X 10' 6". Shared parking lot-no commercial vehicles! Turn around is for turning only-no parking! No furniture on front deck.

Visit us at www.rhynemanagement.com. or call 919-787-9375 to request a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2755340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 New Hope Church Road have any available units?
2400 New Hope Church Road has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 New Hope Church Road have?
Some of 2400 New Hope Church Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 New Hope Church Road currently offering any rent specials?
2400 New Hope Church Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 New Hope Church Road pet-friendly?
No, 2400 New Hope Church Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 2400 New Hope Church Road offer parking?
Yes, 2400 New Hope Church Road does offer parking.
Does 2400 New Hope Church Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 New Hope Church Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 New Hope Church Road have a pool?
No, 2400 New Hope Church Road does not have a pool.
Does 2400 New Hope Church Road have accessible units?
No, 2400 New Hope Church Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 New Hope Church Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 New Hope Church Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2400 New Hope Church Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montecito West
1313 Hardimont Rd
Raleigh, NC 27609
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr
Raleigh, NC 27616
THE MARLOWE LAKE BOONE
1731 Tupelo Hill Lane
Raleigh, NC 27607
Sommerset Place Apartments
6717 Six Forks Rd
Raleigh, NC 27615
401 Oberlin
401 Oberlin Rd
Raleigh, NC 27605
Laurel Oaks
3111 Long Meadow Ct
Raleigh, NC 27613
Six Forks Station
8501 New Brunswick Ln
Raleigh, NC 27615
Skyhouse Raleigh
308 S Blount St
Raleigh, NC 27601

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Dog Friendly Apartments
Raleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity