2400 New Hope Church Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Application Pending --Brentwood North Raleigh~2 bedroom 1.5 bath~: All Electric~ New flooring~ Limited parking~no pets please! - This spacious townhome in Brentwood area has hardwood floors except carpet on steps! It features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. You will find large living room with seperate dining area (sliding door to access deck) , laundry room with hook ups off the kitchen, fully equipped kitchen (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal) and a private deck. This rental is a no pet policy-please do NOT ask!. Resident to pay electric and water. 1st Bedroom measures 14'9"X 11'7" & 2nd bedroom is 14'2" X 10' 6". Shared parking lot-no commercial vehicles! Turn around is for turning only-no parking! No furniture on front deck.



Visit us at www.rhynemanagement.com. or call 919-787-9375 to request a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2755340)