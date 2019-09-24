Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage playground fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage

2309 Falls River Avenue Available 08/01/20 Lovely North Raleigh Home in Falls River - Lovely home in a park like setting in one of the most sought after North Raleigh communities! Enjoy sidewalks, pocket parks & greenways throughout! Home offers a wraparound front porch, hardwood floors, 1st floor office & rear entry 2 car garage. Open kitchen with solid surface counters & 42" cherry cabinets. Master suite features a fireplace, separate vanities and huge garden tub. Unfinished walk up attic for extra storage space!



*Community Swimming Club Available to Join for a Fee*



(RLNE2531745)