Raleigh, NC
2309 Falls River Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2309 Falls River Avenue

2309 Falls River Avenue · (919) 297-2737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2309 Falls River Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27614

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2309 Falls River Avenue · Avail. Aug 1

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2752 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
playground
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
2309 Falls River Avenue Available 08/01/20 Lovely North Raleigh Home in Falls River - Lovely home in a park like setting in one of the most sought after North Raleigh communities! Enjoy sidewalks, pocket parks & greenways throughout! Home offers a wraparound front porch, hardwood floors, 1st floor office & rear entry 2 car garage. Open kitchen with solid surface counters & 42" cherry cabinets. Master suite features a fireplace, separate vanities and huge garden tub. Unfinished walk up attic for extra storage space!

*Community Swimming Club Available to Join for a Fee*

(RLNE2531745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Falls River Avenue have any available units?
2309 Falls River Avenue has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 Falls River Avenue have?
Some of 2309 Falls River Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 Falls River Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Falls River Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Falls River Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2309 Falls River Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 2309 Falls River Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2309 Falls River Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2309 Falls River Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 Falls River Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Falls River Avenue have a pool?
No, 2309 Falls River Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2309 Falls River Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2309 Falls River Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Falls River Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2309 Falls River Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
