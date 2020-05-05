1666 Brook Fern Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

If you are familiar with the Raleigh area then you know all about the unreal charm this area offers. Nestled perfectly between the big city of Raleigh, minutes from Durham, you’ll still feel miles away from ordinary with all the charm of nearby historic Wake Forest. All of Wake County is famous for its sprawling parks and wooded scenery but this location sets the standard. In addition to astounding neighborhood amenities, the nearby YMCA is a community unto itself. Open year around and one of the staples of the area you’ll have choice upon choice of high end luxury amenities. This location is literally perfectly situated next to multiple major arteries to get you anywhere in the triangle extremely fast. Despite this though you will genuinely feel like you live in a small town where everyone knows your name. The home itself features…



Take a virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7fBmJVW4DRj



Exterior maintenance included

Landscaping included

Lots of greenspace

Lovely mature, lush landscaping

Beautiful wood-look flooring

Plush carpet

Gourmet gas oven / range

Oversize cabinets

Built-in microwave

Spacious patio great for backyard BBQs

Spacious balcony overlooking the grounds

The convenience of dual vanities

Classy pedestal sink in half bath

Modern, open floorplan

Custom chair railing or wainscotting

Upgraded plantation blinds

Large bonus room

Ceilings fans throughout

Updated fixtures & faucets

Exceptional & unique architecture & roof lines

Gorgeous foyer / entrance

Washer & dryer

Convenient garage

Trash included

2 Bedrooms/2 Full Bathrooms/2 Half Bathrooms

Brook Forest Community

.......................................

Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com

Victory Property Management

Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc

VictoryRealEstateInc.com

.......................................

Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.

Presented by MoveZen



Amenities: RDU