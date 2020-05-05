1666 Brook Fern Way

Amenities
If you are familiar with the Raleigh area then you know all about the unreal charm this area offers. Nestled perfectly between the big city of Raleigh, minutes from Durham, you’ll still feel miles away from ordinary with all the charm of nearby historic Wake Forest. All of Wake County is famous for its sprawling parks and wooded scenery but this location sets the standard. In addition to astounding neighborhood amenities, the nearby YMCA is a community unto itself. Open year around and one of the staples of the area you’ll have choice upon choice of high end luxury amenities. This location is literally perfectly situated next to multiple major arteries to get you anywhere in the triangle extremely fast. Despite this though you will genuinely feel like you live in a small town where everyone knows your name. The home itself features…
Take a virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7fBmJVW4DRj
Exterior maintenance included
Landscaping included
Lots of greenspace
Lovely mature, lush landscaping
Beautiful wood-look flooring
Plush carpet
Gourmet gas oven / range
Oversize cabinets
Built-in microwave
Spacious patio great for backyard BBQs
Spacious balcony overlooking the grounds
The convenience of dual vanities
Classy pedestal sink in half bath
Modern, open floorplan
Custom chair railing or wainscotting
Upgraded plantation blinds
Large bonus room
Ceilings fans throughout
Updated fixtures & faucets
Exceptional & unique architecture & roof lines
Gorgeous foyer / entrance
Washer & dryer
Convenient garage
Trash included
2 Bedrooms/2 Full Bathrooms/2 Half Bathrooms
Brook Forest Community
.......................................
Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com
Victory Property Management
Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc
VictoryRealEstateInc.com
.......................................
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
Presented by MoveZen
Amenities: RDU