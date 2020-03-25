1528 Iredell Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

URBAN & TRENDY: Catch the hottest new wave with a residence in the heart of everything Downtown Raleigh has to offer. With eternally high fuel prices America is undergoing a massive shift to urban living and now is your chance to get in on the ground floor of this movement! Walk to hundreds of the hottest shops, restaurants, bars, clubs, concerts, and performing arts in the triangle area all without ever stepping foot in a car. Easy access to the Greenway, multiple public transportation hubs, as well as every major highway in Raleigh means travel will never be an issue in this location. Should you have to drive, you couldn’t be in a more convenient location to quickly access everything the Triangle has to offer. Enjoy the hottest location in the area with a short walk to Downtown Raleigh. Also nearby are wonderful gyms, banks, shipping services, and anything else you may need day to day. Need to get away from the city? There are a huge number of nearby parks that Raleigh is famous for where you will feel miles away from the hustle and bustle. The unit itself features…



A 3D tour will be coming soon!



Lovely mature, lush landscaping

Much-loved fenced yard

Spacious patio great for backyard BBQs

Beautiful wood floor

Gorgeous granite counters

French door fridge

Large kitchen island

Oversize cabinets

Built-in microwave

The convenience of dual vanities

Garden tub with picture window

Luxurious crown molding

Lots of windows & natural light

Dedicated office

Cozy fireplace

Washer & dryer

Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com

Victory Property Management

Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc

VictoryRealEstateInc.com

Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.

