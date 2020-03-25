All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 20 2020 at 4:41 PM

1528 Iredell Dr

1528 Iredell Drive · (919) 296-1134
Location

1528 Iredell Drive, Raleigh, NC 27608
Hayes Barton

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
URBAN & TRENDY: Catch the hottest new wave with a residence in the heart of everything Downtown Raleigh has to offer. With eternally high fuel prices America is undergoing a massive shift to urban living and now is your chance to get in on the ground floor of this movement! Walk to hundreds of the hottest shops, restaurants, bars, clubs, concerts, and performing arts in the triangle area all without ever stepping foot in a car. Easy access to the Greenway, multiple public transportation hubs, as well as every major highway in Raleigh means travel will never be an issue in this location. Should you have to drive, you couldn’t be in a more convenient location to quickly access everything the Triangle has to offer. Enjoy the hottest location in the area with a short walk to Downtown Raleigh. Also nearby are wonderful gyms, banks, shipping services, and anything else you may need day to day. Need to get away from the city? There are a huge number of nearby parks that Raleigh is famous for where you will feel miles away from the hustle and bustle. The unit itself features…

A 3D tour will be coming soon!

Lovely mature, lush landscaping
Much-loved fenced yard
Spacious patio great for backyard BBQs
Beautiful wood floor
Gorgeous granite counters
French door fridge
Large kitchen island
Oversize cabinets
Built-in microwave
The convenience of dual vanities
Garden tub with picture window
Luxurious crown molding
Lots of windows & natural light
Dedicated office
Cozy fireplace
Washer & dryer
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 Iredell Dr have any available units?
1528 Iredell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1528 Iredell Dr have?
Some of 1528 Iredell Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 Iredell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1528 Iredell Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 Iredell Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1528 Iredell Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1528 Iredell Dr offer parking?
No, 1528 Iredell Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1528 Iredell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1528 Iredell Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 Iredell Dr have a pool?
No, 1528 Iredell Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1528 Iredell Dr have accessible units?
No, 1528 Iredell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 Iredell Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1528 Iredell Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
