1341 Chester Road

You'll find peace and tranquility in our quiet community nestled among the mature trees and lush landscaping. With it's small town, unhurried atmosphere, you will forget that you are in the middle of it all. Cameron Hills Apartments is just a leisure walk from Cameron Village and minutes from downtown, Five Points, Glenwood South and Rex Hospital. Don't settle for cookie-cutter living; our eclectic apartment homes have an array of floor plan styles to choose from. Your new home will boast parking in front of your door and many unique features that vary from one home to another. If you are tired of living with neighbors above or below you, this is the neighborhood for you. We love your furry friends too! $15 pest control fee. This home is located on the back side of the building. Water is included in rent!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.