All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 1341 Chester Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
1341 Chester Road
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:14 AM

1341 Chester Road

1341 Chester Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1626276
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1341 Chester Road, Raleigh, NC 27608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
You'll find peace and tranquility in our quiet community nestled among the mature trees and lush landscaping. With it's small town, unhurried atmosphere, you will forget that you are in the middle of it all. Cameron Hills Apartments is just a leisure walk from Cameron Village and minutes from downtown, Five Points, Glenwood South and Rex Hospital. Don't settle for cookie-cutter living; our eclectic apartment homes have an array of floor plan styles to choose from. Your new home will boast parking in front of your door and many unique features that vary from one home to another. If you are tired of living with neighbors above or below you, this is the neighborhood for you. We love your furry friends too! $15 pest control fee. This home is located on the back side of the building. Water is included in rent!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 Chester Road have any available units?
1341 Chester Road has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
Is 1341 Chester Road currently offering any rent specials?
1341 Chester Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 Chester Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1341 Chester Road is pet friendly.
Does 1341 Chester Road offer parking?
Yes, 1341 Chester Road does offer parking.
Does 1341 Chester Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 Chester Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 Chester Road have a pool?
No, 1341 Chester Road does not have a pool.
Does 1341 Chester Road have accessible units?
No, 1341 Chester Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 Chester Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1341 Chester Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1341 Chester Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1341 Chester Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1341 Chester Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shamrock
740 Smallwood Dr
Raleigh, NC 27605
Anderson Hills
231 Calibre Chase Dr
Raleigh, NC 27609
Park and Market
141 Park at North Hills St
Raleigh, NC 27609
Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes
3950 Fairsted Dr
Raleigh, NC 27612
Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments
3301 Sungrove Ln
Raleigh, NC 27616
Laurel Springs
500 Bridle Ridge Ln
Raleigh, NC 27609
Skyhouse Raleigh
308 S Blount St
Raleigh, NC 27601
Cameron Hills
2327 1/2 Grant Ave
Raleigh, NC 27608

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Dog Friendly Apartments
Raleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity