12609 Bellstone Lane

Available 08/01/20 WAKEFIELD PLANTATION Lake Front, #9 Tee & Fairway - Property Id: 283479



Your own private Garden Level in Executive Townhome. Utilities, TV, Washer/Dryer INCLUDED. $925 Available August 1 or sooner. Professionals Only. No pets/smoking. Deposit is same as rent amount. 1-year lease or longer if you would like.



Approx. 1500 sq' Large private den, private bedroom & private full bath. Breakfast area & bar seating area. FURNISHED. 2 closets, Kitchen: Refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal etc. 2 Theatre sofas in den & other decor. Flat-screen TV Ceiling fans in Bedroom & Den. 1 year lease or longer if you would like.



WALKOUT DAYLIGHT GARDEN LEVEL OF LUXURY TOWNHOME. 7 LARGE WINDOWS with PLANTATION SHUTTERS. STONE/SLATE PATIO OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR with PUB HEIGHT TABLE, CHAIRS UMBRELLA & GRILL. #9 TEE & FAIRWAY, LAKEFRONT. A beautiful home that you can be proud of. Don't live in an apartment with noise, smells & parking problems. Live in Luxury!

No Pets Allowed



