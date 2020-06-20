All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

12609 Bellstone Lane

12609 Bellstone Lane · (919) 696-4404
Location

12609 Bellstone Lane, Raleigh, NC 27614

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $925 · Avail. Aug 1

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
media room
Available 08/01/20 WAKEFIELD PLANTATION Lake Front, #9 Tee & Fairway - Property Id: 283479

Your own private Garden Level in Executive Townhome. Utilities, TV, Washer/Dryer INCLUDED. $925 Available August 1 or sooner. Professionals Only. No pets/smoking. Deposit is same as rent amount. 1-year lease or longer if you would like.

Approx. 1500 sq' Large private den, private bedroom & private full bath. Breakfast area & bar seating area. FURNISHED. 2 closets, Kitchen: Refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal etc. 2 Theatre sofas in den & other decor. Flat-screen TV Ceiling fans in Bedroom & Den. 1 year lease or longer if you would like.

WALKOUT DAYLIGHT GARDEN LEVEL OF LUXURY TOWNHOME. 7 LARGE WINDOWS with PLANTATION SHUTTERS. STONE/SLATE PATIO OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR with PUB HEIGHT TABLE, CHAIRS UMBRELLA & GRILL. #9 TEE & FAIRWAY, LAKEFRONT. A beautiful home that you can be proud of. Don't live in an apartment with noise, smells & parking problems. Live in Luxury!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283479
Property Id 283479

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12609 Bellstone Lane have any available units?
12609 Bellstone Lane has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 12609 Bellstone Lane have?
Some of 12609 Bellstone Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12609 Bellstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12609 Bellstone Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12609 Bellstone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12609 Bellstone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 12609 Bellstone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12609 Bellstone Lane does offer parking.
Does 12609 Bellstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12609 Bellstone Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12609 Bellstone Lane have a pool?
No, 12609 Bellstone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12609 Bellstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 12609 Bellstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12609 Bellstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12609 Bellstone Lane has units with dishwashers.
