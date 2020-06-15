1120 Renewal Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool tennis court volleyball court

Well maintained town home, only minutes from downtown Raleigh, close to I-40 and the Farmers Market. Home has private & spacious master suite on the 3rd floor. The 2nd floor has two bedrooms that share a bathroom & a utility room, washer & dryer included. Enjoy all the amenities that Renaissance Park has to offer- community pool, gym, tennis, volleyball, playground & clubhouse. Plenty of parking available. Owner prefers no pets, but may be allowed on a case by case basis. Available for move in 5/6.