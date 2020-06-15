All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 1120 Renewal Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
1120 Renewal Place
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:08 AM

1120 Renewal Place

1120 Renewal Place · (919) 840-8692
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1120 Renewal Place, Raleigh, NC 27603
Renaissance Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1742 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Well maintained town home, only minutes from downtown Raleigh, close to I-40 and the Farmers Market. Home has private & spacious master suite on the 3rd floor. The 2nd floor has two bedrooms that share a bathroom & a utility room, washer & dryer included. Enjoy all the amenities that Renaissance Park has to offer- community pool, gym, tennis, volleyball, playground & clubhouse. Plenty of parking available. Owner prefers no pets, but may be allowed on a case by case basis. Available for move in 5/6.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Renewal Place have any available units?
1120 Renewal Place has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 Renewal Place have?
Some of 1120 Renewal Place's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Renewal Place currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Renewal Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Renewal Place pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Renewal Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 1120 Renewal Place offer parking?
Yes, 1120 Renewal Place does offer parking.
Does 1120 Renewal Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 Renewal Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Renewal Place have a pool?
Yes, 1120 Renewal Place has a pool.
Does 1120 Renewal Place have accessible units?
No, 1120 Renewal Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Renewal Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 Renewal Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1120 Renewal Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vert at Six Forks
7816 Six Forks Rd
Raleigh, NC 27615
ARIUM Trailwood
3004 Dorner Cir
Raleigh, NC 27606
Brentwood West
3831 Brentwood Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
Mariners Crossing
5723 Magellan Way
Raleigh, NC 27612
The Providence at Brier Creek
10100 Donerail Way
Raleigh, NC 27617
Lexington Farms
3409 Mill Tree Rd
Raleigh, NC 27612
Edgewater on Lake Lynn
3230 Stream Side Rd
Raleigh, NC 27613
Metropolitan
314 West Jones Street
Raleigh, NC 27603

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Dog Friendly Apartments
Raleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity