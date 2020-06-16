All apartments in Mint Hill
Find more places like 9205 Magnolia Lily Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mint Hill, NC
/
9205 Magnolia Lily Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:59 AM

9205 Magnolia Lily Way

9205 Magnolia Lily Ave · (888) 659-9596 ext. 939420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mint Hill
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9205 Magnolia Lily Ave, Mint Hill, NC 28227
Cheval

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1704 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9205 Magnolia Lily Way have any available units?
9205 Magnolia Lily Way has a unit available for $1,635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9205 Magnolia Lily Way currently offering any rent specials?
9205 Magnolia Lily Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9205 Magnolia Lily Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9205 Magnolia Lily Way is pet friendly.
Does 9205 Magnolia Lily Way offer parking?
Yes, 9205 Magnolia Lily Way does offer parking.
Does 9205 Magnolia Lily Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9205 Magnolia Lily Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9205 Magnolia Lily Way have a pool?
Yes, 9205 Magnolia Lily Way has a pool.
Does 9205 Magnolia Lily Way have accessible units?
No, 9205 Magnolia Lily Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9205 Magnolia Lily Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9205 Magnolia Lily Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9205 Magnolia Lily Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9205 Magnolia Lily Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9205 Magnolia Lily Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr
Mint Hill, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Mint Hill 1 BedroomsMint Hill Accessible Apartments
Mint Hill Apartments with BalconyMint Hill Apartments with Gym
Mint Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity