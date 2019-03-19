Rent Calculator
All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 620 Poplar Ave.
Home
Kannapolis, NC
620 Poplar Ave
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
620 Poplar Ave
620 Poplar Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
620 Poplar Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
This home has been beautifully remodeled! Plenty of space with great charm. Call us today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 620 Poplar Ave have any available units?
620 Poplar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
What amenities does 620 Poplar Ave have?
Some of 620 Poplar Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 620 Poplar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
620 Poplar Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Poplar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 Poplar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 620 Poplar Ave offer parking?
No, 620 Poplar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 620 Poplar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Poplar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Poplar Ave have a pool?
No, 620 Poplar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 620 Poplar Ave have accessible units?
No, 620 Poplar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Poplar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Poplar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Poplar Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 620 Poplar Ave has units with air conditioning.
