620 Poplar Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

620 Poplar Ave

620 Poplar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

620 Poplar Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has been beautifully remodeled! Plenty of space with great charm. Call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Poplar Ave have any available units?
620 Poplar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 620 Poplar Ave have?
Some of 620 Poplar Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Poplar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
620 Poplar Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Poplar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 Poplar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 620 Poplar Ave offer parking?
No, 620 Poplar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 620 Poplar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Poplar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Poplar Ave have a pool?
No, 620 Poplar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 620 Poplar Ave have accessible units?
No, 620 Poplar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Poplar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Poplar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Poplar Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 620 Poplar Ave has units with air conditioning.
