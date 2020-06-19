Cute 2 Bedroom Duplex Close to Shopping - Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex. Cute kitchen with applainces. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Close to shopping and bases. Cleaning and carpet cleaning to be completed the week of 5/11/2020.
(RLNE5771577)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 167 Marlene Drive have any available units?
167 Marlene Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, NC.
Is 167 Marlene Drive currently offering any rent specials?
167 Marlene Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.