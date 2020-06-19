All apartments in Jacksonville
167 Marlene Drive
167 Marlene Drive

167 Marlene Drive · No Longer Available
Location

167 Marlene Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Amenities

w/d hookup
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cute 2 Bedroom Duplex Close to Shopping - Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex. Cute kitchen with applainces. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Close to shopping and bases. Cleaning and carpet cleaning to be completed the week of 5/11/2020.

(RLNE5771577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 Marlene Drive have any available units?
167 Marlene Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, NC.
Is 167 Marlene Drive currently offering any rent specials?
167 Marlene Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 Marlene Drive pet-friendly?
No, 167 Marlene Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 167 Marlene Drive offer parking?
No, 167 Marlene Drive does not offer parking.
Does 167 Marlene Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 Marlene Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 Marlene Drive have a pool?
No, 167 Marlene Drive does not have a pool.
Does 167 Marlene Drive have accessible units?
No, 167 Marlene Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 167 Marlene Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 167 Marlene Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 167 Marlene Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 167 Marlene Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
