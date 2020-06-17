Rent Calculator
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
15317 Rush Lake Lane
Last updated March 29 2020 at 7:27 AM
1 of 37
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15317 Rush Lake Lane
15317 Rush Lake Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
15317 Rush Lake Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
Wynfield
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home will be ready for occupancy as of April 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15317 Rush Lake Lane have any available units?
15317 Rush Lake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Huntersville, NC
.
What amenities does 15317 Rush Lake Lane have?
Some of 15317 Rush Lake Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan.
Amenities section
.
Is 15317 Rush Lake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15317 Rush Lake Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15317 Rush Lake Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15317 Rush Lake Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Huntersville
.
Does 15317 Rush Lake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15317 Rush Lake Lane offers parking.
Does 15317 Rush Lake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15317 Rush Lake Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15317 Rush Lake Lane have a pool?
No, 15317 Rush Lake Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15317 Rush Lake Lane have accessible units?
No, 15317 Rush Lake Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15317 Rush Lake Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15317 Rush Lake Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15317 Rush Lake Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15317 Rush Lake Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
