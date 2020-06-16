Amenities
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane Available 07/11/20 Exceptional Executive One Story Townhouse, Fire Place, Fenced Patio, Community Pool, Double Car Garage! - Exceptional Executive One Story Townhouse with Double Car Garage.
Large - 1550 square foot home with Vaulted Ceilings.
Kitchen has: Stove, Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave and a Dish-washer.
Two Bedrooms plus a Beautiful Sun Room.
Two full bathrooms with Garden Tub plus a Walk-in Shower in Master Bathroom and Walk-in Closets in each bedroom.
Living Room with Fire Place and Gas logs.
Community has: Swimming Pool, Fitness Center, and a Club House.
Lawn care is included in the rent
Convenient location off of W.Wendover, near the Interstate 40 Loop around Greensboro.
Rent is $1400. The deposit is also $1400 and there is a $50 application fee per adult.
Directions: W Wendover, turn onto Tarrant Road, left onto Hanging Leaf, Right onto Plantation Ridge.
(RLNE1944910)