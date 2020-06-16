All apartments in High Point
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane

4284 Plantation Ridge Lane · (336) 365-8020
Location

4284 Plantation Ridge Lane, High Point, NC 27409

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4284 Plantation Ridge Lane · Avail. Jul 11

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane Available 07/11/20 Exceptional Executive One Story Townhouse, Fire Place, Fenced Patio, Community Pool, Double Car Garage! - Exceptional Executive One Story Townhouse with Double Car Garage.
Large - 1550 square foot home with Vaulted Ceilings.
Kitchen has: Stove, Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave and a Dish-washer.
Two Bedrooms plus a Beautiful Sun Room.
Two full bathrooms with Garden Tub plus a Walk-in Shower in Master Bathroom and Walk-in Closets in each bedroom.
Living Room with Fire Place and Gas logs.
Community has: Swimming Pool, Fitness Center, and a Club House.
Lawn care is included in the rent
Convenient location off of W.Wendover, near the Interstate 40 Loop around Greensboro.
Rent is $1400. The deposit is also $1400 and there is a $50 application fee per adult.
Directions: W Wendover, turn onto Tarrant Road, left onto Hanging Leaf, Right onto Plantation Ridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4284 Plantation Ridge Lane have any available units?
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in High Point, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly High Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 4284 Plantation Ridge Lane have?
Some of 4284 Plantation Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4284 Plantation Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4284 Plantation Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4284 Plantation Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4284 Plantation Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4284 Plantation Ridge Lane does offer parking.
Does 4284 Plantation Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4284 Plantation Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4284 Plantation Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4284 Plantation Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 4284 Plantation Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 4284 Plantation Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4284 Plantation Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4284 Plantation Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
