Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

4284 Plantation Ridge Lane Available 07/11/20 Exceptional Executive One Story Townhouse, Fire Place, Fenced Patio, Community Pool, Double Car Garage! - Exceptional Executive One Story Townhouse with Double Car Garage.

Large - 1550 square foot home with Vaulted Ceilings.

Kitchen has: Stove, Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave and a Dish-washer.

Two Bedrooms plus a Beautiful Sun Room.

Two full bathrooms with Garden Tub plus a Walk-in Shower in Master Bathroom and Walk-in Closets in each bedroom.

Living Room with Fire Place and Gas logs.

Community has: Swimming Pool, Fitness Center, and a Club House.

Lawn care is included in the rent

Convenient location off of W.Wendover, near the Interstate 40 Loop around Greensboro.

Rent is $1400. The deposit is also $1400 and there is a $50 application fee per adult.

Directions: W Wendover, turn onto Tarrant Road, left onto Hanging Leaf, Right onto Plantation Ridge.



(RLNE1944910)