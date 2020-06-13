Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

90 Apartments for rent in High Point, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...
Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
37 Units Available
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$912
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,231
1443 sqft
Oversized floor plans, with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and granite counters. Utility packages allow for all-in-one rent payment. Pool, gym and media theater. Surrounded by shopping center full of restaurants, stores and multi-screen cinema.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Fox Hollow
177 W Hartley Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1176 sqft
Fox Hollow Apartment Homes has everything to accommodate your busy lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Laurel Oak Ranch
8 Units Available
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$706
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$911
1340 sqft
Just a stone's throw from High Point University, these comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer a variety of amenities. These include full-sized W/D hookups, open floor plans, oversized closets and pantries.
Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
16 Units Available
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$921
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,292
1283 sqft
Furnished apartments with expansive closets. Car wash area, trash valet, pool and sundeck. A leash-free dog park and a pool table in the clubhouse. Near Oak Hollow Lake, just north of Interstate 74.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Eastchester Ridge
2120 Chester Ridge Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$928
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually will receive waived application and admin fees! Call or message to reach our leasing team today for details.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nottingham
1 Unit Available
3946 Elizabeth Glen Way
3946 Elizabeth Glen Way, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1406 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Bright End Unit Townhome - Property Id: 283847 Lovely end unit in middle of Lakeside community gorgeous view of the lake and sunsets. Laminate floors accent the living room with cozy gas fireplace.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1408 East Martin Luther King Jr Dr
1408 E Martin Luther King Jr Dr, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1450 sqft
Large home with lots of charm! Ready for move in Now! - Call TVinci Properties today to schedule a Tour: 336-870-0768 Visit our website for more information and to apply online. www.tvinciproperties.com/vacancies This home has it all.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
150 James Rd #3C
150 James Rd, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
- Upper Condo within walking distance of Shopping, Dining and Close to High Point University. Crown Molding, Cathedral Ceiling, Palladium Style Window, Natural Light. Open Floor Plan.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3520 Pine Valley Rd.
3520 Pine Valley Road, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Large Ranch Home with Basement on Quiet Street - Looking for a great home with plenty of space indoors and out? This is the house for you. Brick Ranch style home with hard floors throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
448 Dunwood Dr.
448 Dunwood Drive, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1295 sqft
Cozy Home! - Terrific townhome situated in the heart of Ashebrook. Beautiful, wide-plank wood laminate flooring throughout most of the main level. Freshly painted w/designer colors. Open living/dining spaces w/brushed nickel lighting.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane Available 07/11/20 Exceptional Executive One Story Townhouse, Fire Place, Fenced Patio, Community Pool, Double Car Garage! - Exceptional Executive One Story Townhouse with Double Car Garage.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Colony Park
1 Unit Available
2920 Sussex Dr.
2920 Sussex Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1650 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Ranch Style Home in Great Jamestown Neighborhood - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath One level Ranch Style Home on quiet street in Jamestown. Huge living room w/ fireplace and cozy fireplace seat.
Results within 1 mile of High Point
Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
16 Units Available
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,078
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5727 Bramblegate Road
5727 Bramblegate Road, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
Two story townhouse with half bath downstairs and two bedrooms/2 baths upstairs. Convenient location off Guilford College Rd. Easy access to I-40 and Wendover Ave. Electric heat/central air. Water included in rent.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
900 Hanahan Court Unit 3C
900 Hanahan Court, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
900 Hanahan Court Unit 3C Available 06/25/20 Spacious 3 BR Charlestowne Crossing condo - Currently not showing Convenient to I-40 and Wendover! Call our office for a showing! 336-272-0767.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
104 Mendenhall Road
104 Mendenhall Road, Jamestown, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2000 sqft
Large Updated Home w/ Sun Room and Basement. Three Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms upstairs - the Finished Basement could be used as the third Bedroom or a Den. Hardwood and Laminate Flooring. Kitchen has Granite Counter-tops.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
5639 Hornaday Road
5639 Hornaday Road, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Avail. June 1. Beautifully upgraded upper unit condo w/nice view from balcony. Newer plush carpeting with 8 lb. padding. Ceramic tile in kitchen & dining area. Beautiful hardwood floors. Newer kitchen cabinets and countertop. Community pool incl.
Results within 5 miles of High Point
Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
21 Units Available
Abbotts Creek
1000 Abbotts Creek Cir, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1119 sqft
Close to I-40 and Highway 66. Stylish homes with modern kitchens, furniture, garbage disposals and patios/balconies. Pet-friendly community includes a volleyball court, coffee bar, dog park, pool and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
18 Units Available
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$953
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1390 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Stunning views. Nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Cozy fireplaces and private patios available. Easy commuting and within the Guilford School District. Near I-73.
Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
50 Units Available
The Avenue
5939 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
999 sqft
This pet-friendly community is within walking distance of Harris Teeter and Starbucks. On-site bark park, walking trails, and a fitness center. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and storage.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
18 Units Available
The Grove at Kernersville
1014 Grays Land Rd, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
Vibrant, amenity-rich community, a quick trip from Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Brand new apartments feature beautiful gourmet kitchens, spa-like bathrooms and large windows with plenty of natural light.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$730
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1418 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$837
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1247 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Stonesthrow Apartment Homes
3501 Farmington Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$726
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$742
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
1178 sqft
Garden-style apartment homes. Yoga studio and gym on site. Large one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets and extra storage. Private balcony/patio. Easy access to I-40/I-85.
City Guide for High Point, NC

Greetings, ladies, gents, and North Carolinians of all ages! Word on the street is that you’re in the market for a super sweet apartment in High Point. Situated in the Piedmont Triad region along with sister cities Greensboro and Winston-Salem, High Point is a popular residential destination for those who appreciate a suburban/rural environment. So what do you say? Are you ready to find your dream dwellings in the Tar Heel State? Then kick back in that super-comfy plush reclining chair of you...

Having trouble with Craigslist High Point? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in High Point, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for High Point renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

