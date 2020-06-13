99 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in High Point, NC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Fox Hollow
177 W Hartley Dr, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1176 sqft
Fox Hollow Apartment Homes has everything to accommodate your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
37 Units Available
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,231
1443 sqft
Oversized floor plans, with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and granite counters. Utility packages allow for all-in-one rent payment. Pool, gym and media theater. Surrounded by shopping center full of restaurants, stores and multi-screen cinema.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
16 Units Available
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,292
1283 sqft
Furnished apartments with expansive closets. Car wash area, trash valet, pool and sundeck. A leash-free dog park and a pool table in the clubhouse. Near Oak Hollow Lake, just north of Interstate 74.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Laurel Oak Ranch
8 Units Available
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$911
1340 sqft
Just a stone's throw from High Point University, these comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer a variety of amenities. These include full-sized W/D hookups, open floor plans, oversized closets and pantries.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3022 Wellingford Street
3022 Wellingford Drive, High Point, NC
Large Brick Ranch Home with Detached Garage in High Point Four Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances including: Stove, Refrigerator, Dish-Washer and Built-In Microwave.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3972 Sorrell Court
3972 Sorrel Court, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1385 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Nottingham
1 Unit Available
4037 Windstream Court
4037 Windstream Court, High Point, NC
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3703 Quail Marsh Court
3703 Quail Marsh Court, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2536 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laurel Oak Ranch
1 Unit Available
6066 Birkdale Dr.
6066 Birkdale Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family home with excellent schools! - Property Id: 19773 Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and single car garage; Fenced back yard, plenty of storage space and his and hers closet on master

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nottingham
1 Unit Available
3946 Elizabeth Glen Way
3946 Elizabeth Glen Way, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1406 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Bright End Unit Townhome - Property Id: 283847 Lovely end unit in middle of Lakeside community gorgeous view of the lake and sunsets. Laminate floors accent the living room with cozy gas fireplace.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakview Estates
1 Unit Available
3420 Corvair Dr
3420 Corvair Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1919 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch style home in High Point! - Appointments by email only. Upgraded home just a few blocks from Oak Hallow Lake, and minutes from easy access to 74.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
514 Hill Street
514 Hill Street, High Point, NC
Big House on Small Budget! - This home is a fantastic find for families looking for living big on a budget. This 4.5 bedroom, single bath home, has great space inside with a large backyard. Fridge and stove-top oven included. No pets.

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3615 Running Cedar Trail
3615 Running Cedar Trail, High Point, NC
3615 Running Cedar Trail Available 06/19/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BED 2.5 BATH HOUSE FOR RENT! - This single-family home is located at 3615 Running Cedar Trl, High Point, NC. 3615 Running Cedar Trl is in High Point, NC and in ZIP code 27265.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1408 East Martin Luther King Jr Dr
1408 E Martin Luther King Jr Dr, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1450 sqft
Large home with lots of charm! Ready for move in Now! - Call TVinci Properties today to schedule a Tour: 336-870-0768 Visit our website for more information and to apply online. www.tvinciproperties.com/vacancies This home has it all.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1017 Hawick Dr
1017 Hawick Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1917 sqft
Now Available! 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Burton Run! - To schedule a tour, go to our website RENTrrc.com! Wonderful 3 bed, 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3520 Pine Valley Rd.
3520 Pine Valley Road, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Large Ranch Home with Basement on Quiet Street - Looking for a great home with plenty of space indoors and out? This is the house for you. Brick Ranch style home with hard floors throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
2814 Craig Point
2814 Craig Point Road, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
930 sqft
***Under New Management***Beautifully renovated 3 Bedrooms available Now! Enjoy now the convenience of having a kitchen with plenty of storage space as well as the spacious bedrooms! Reserve your new home today.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Colony Park
1 Unit Available
2920 Sussex Dr.
2920 Sussex Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1650 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Ranch Style Home in Great Jamestown Neighborhood - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath One level Ranch Style Home on quiet street in Jamestown. Huge living room w/ fireplace and cozy fireplace seat.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
1 Unit Available
1009 Sharon Street
1009 Sharon Street, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$835
1144 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to make this newly renovated house your new home. You will be pleased with one floor living provided in this 3 carpeted bedroom and 2 bathroom beauty.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,078
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2601 Maxine Drive
2601 Maxine Drive, Guilford County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1645 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
900 Hanahan Court Unit 3C
900 Hanahan Court, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
900 Hanahan Court Unit 3C Available 06/25/20 Spacious 3 BR Charlestowne Crossing condo - Currently not showing Convenient to I-40 and Wendover! Call our office for a showing! 336-272-0767.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
104 Mendenhall Road
104 Mendenhall Road, Jamestown, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2000 sqft
Large Updated Home w/ Sun Room and Basement. Three Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms upstairs - the Finished Basement could be used as the third Bedroom or a Den. Hardwood and Laminate Flooring. Kitchen has Granite Counter-tops.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1247 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.

June 2020 High Point Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 High Point Rent Report. High Point rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the High Point rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

High Point rents declined slightly over the past month

High Point rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in High Point stand at $730 for a one-bedroom apartment and $870 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. High Point's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of High Point over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in North Carolina for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Wilmington, where a two-bedroom goes for $932, is the only other major city besides High Point to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    High Point rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in High Point, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. High Point is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • High Point's median two-bedroom rent of $870 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in High Point.
    • While rents in High Point fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in High Point than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in High Point.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

