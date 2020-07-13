86 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in High Point, NC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
8 Units Available
Chatham Wood
856 Lakecrest Ave, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$724
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
986 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chatham Wood in High Point. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
25 Units Available
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$958
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1283 sqft
Furnished apartments with expansive closets. Car wash area, trash valet, pool and sundeck. A leash-free dog park and a pool table in the clubhouse. Near Oak Hollow Lake, just north of Interstate 74.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Eastchester Ridge
2120 Chester Ridge Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually will receive waived application and admin fees! Call or message to reach our leasing team today for details.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
26 Units Available
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,002
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1443 sqft
Oversized floor plans, with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and granite counters. Utility packages allow for all-in-one rent payment. Pool, gym and media theater. Surrounded by shopping center full of restaurants, stores and multi-screen cinema.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Highbrook Apartments
5080 Samet Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$826
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community is just a stone's throw from Palladium Shopping Center. Amenities include open floor plans, vaulted ceilings, modern kitchens and triple French doors.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Fox Hollow
177 W Hartley Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1176 sqft
Fox Hollow Apartment Homes has everything to accommodate your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Laurel Oak Ranch
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$805
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$911
1340 sqft
Just a stone's throw from High Point University, these comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer a variety of amenities. These include full-sized W/D hookups, open floor plans, oversized closets and pantries.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
1 Unit Available
Mason Manor
122 Northgate Ct, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
852 sqft
Mason Manor apartments are conveniently located in High Point ,NC and are close to shopping centers, restaurants, schools, major highways, daycare within walking distance .

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oakview Estates
3420 Corvair Dr
3420 Corvair Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1919 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch style home in High Point! - Upgraded home just a few blocks from Oak Hallow Lake, and minutes from easy access to 74.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1413 Madison Ave
1413 Madison Street, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1160 sqft
1413 Madison Ave Available 08/15/20 - ALL BRICK HOME! Cozy 3 bed/2 bath home! Property is in close proximity to many amenities that the city of High Point has to offer with a quick trip to Greensboro as well! (RLNE5917329)

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3615 Running Cedar Trail
3615 Running Cedar Trail, High Point, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2668 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BED 2.5 BATH HOUSE FOR RENT! - This single-family home is located at 3615 Running Cedar Trl, High Point, NC. 3615 Running Cedar Trl is in High Point, NC and in ZIP code 27265. This property has 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
1611 Waverly Street
1611 Waverly Street, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1604 sqft
This Great High Point Home Will Not Last Long! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has just recently been updated to include new appliances, new flooring, upgraded paint and lighting! Snatch this one up today with an approved application and paid

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Colony Park
2920 Sussex Dr.
2920 Sussex Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1650 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Ranch Style Home in Great Jamestown Neighborhood - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath One level Ranch Style Home on quiet street in Jamestown. Huge living room w/ fireplace and cozy fireplace seat.
Results within 1 mile of High Point
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
14 Units Available
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
905-2C Hanahan Ct
905 Hanahan Ct, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1104 sqft
- Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 baths, with ample space, fireplace, central air, washer and dryer connections. in a great location (RLNE3849678)
Results within 5 miles of High Point
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 07:36am
27 Units Available
7029 West
7029 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$828
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,451
1524 sqft
Upscale floor plans overlooking the pool area. Apartments feature granite countertops and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground, internet cafe and 24-hour cardio studio. Garage available. Dog park on site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
22 Units Available
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$953
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1390 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Stunning views. Nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Cozy fireplaces and private patios available. Easy commuting and within the Guilford School District. Near I-73.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
16 Units Available
The Grove at Kernersville
1014 Grays Land Rd, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
Vibrant, amenity-rich community, a quick trip from Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Brand new apartments feature beautiful gourmet kitchens, spa-like bathrooms and large windows with plenty of natural light.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,036
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,203
1418 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Piedmont Place
5817 Garden Village Ct, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
1199 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greensboro's premier boutique community - Piedmont Place Apartments.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
24 Units Available
Abbotts Creek
1000 Abbotts Creek Cir, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1119 sqft
Close to I-40 and Highway 66. Stylish homes with modern kitchens, furniture, garbage disposals and patios/balconies. Pet-friendly community includes a volleyball court, coffee bar, dog park, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
16 Units Available
Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$755
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
A short drive from I-40 and I-73. Modern, spacious homes with hardwood flooring, carpet, kitchen appliances and carpet. Large residential community with a tennis court, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
8 Units Available
Lake's Edge Apartments
5646 W Market St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lake's Edge Apartments in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Hawthorne at Oak Ridge
5855 Old Oak Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$728
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
917 sqft
Modern homes with extra storage and brushed nickel hardware. Community highlights include a sand volleyball court, picnic area, and coffee bar. Easy access to I-73 and Piedmont Triad International Airport.

July 2020 High Point Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 High Point Rent Report. High Point rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the High Point rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

High Point rents increased slightly over the past month

High Point rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in High Point stand at $731 for a one-bedroom apartment and $872 for a two-bedroom. High Point's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of High Point over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    High Point rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in High Point, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. High Point is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • High Point's median two-bedroom rent of $872 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in High Point fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in High Point than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in High Point.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

