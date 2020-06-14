Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

45 Apartments for rent in High Point, NC with garage

High Point apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
37 Units Available
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$912
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,231
1443 sqft
Oversized floor plans, with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and granite counters. Utility packages allow for all-in-one rent payment. Pool, gym and media theater. Surrounded by shopping center full of restaurants, stores and multi-screen cinema.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Laurel Oak Ranch
8 Units Available
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$706
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$911
1340 sqft
Just a stone's throw from High Point University, these comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer a variety of amenities. These include full-sized W/D hookups, open floor plans, oversized closets and pantries.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3022 Wellingford Street
3022 Wellingford Drive, High Point, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1800 sqft
Large Brick Ranch Home with Detached Garage in High Point Four Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances including: Stove, Refrigerator, Dish-Washer and Built-In Microwave.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1017 Hawick Dr
1017 Hawick Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1917 sqft
Now Available! 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Burton Run! - To schedule a tour, go to our website RENTrrc.com! Wonderful 3 bed, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3520 Pine Valley Rd.
3520 Pine Valley Road, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Large Ranch Home with Basement on Quiet Street - Looking for a great home with plenty of space indoors and out? This is the house for you. Brick Ranch style home with hard floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane Available 07/11/20 Exceptional Executive One Story Townhouse, Fire Place, Fenced Patio, Community Pool, Double Car Garage! - Exceptional Executive One Story Townhouse with Double Car Garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Laurel Oak Ranch
1 Unit Available
6066 Birkdale Dr.
6066 Birkdale Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family home with excellent schools! - Property Id: 19773 Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and single car garage; Fenced back yard, plenty of storage space and his and hers closet on master

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Colony Park
1 Unit Available
2920 Sussex Dr.
2920 Sussex Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1650 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Ranch Style Home in Great Jamestown Neighborhood - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath One level Ranch Style Home on quiet street in Jamestown. Huge living room w/ fireplace and cozy fireplace seat.
Results within 1 mile of High Point
1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
16 Units Available
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,078
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
104 Mendenhall Road
104 Mendenhall Road, Jamestown, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2000 sqft
Large Updated Home w/ Sun Room and Basement. Three Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms upstairs - the Finished Basement could be used as the third Bedroom or a Den. Hardwood and Laminate Flooring. Kitchen has Granite Counter-tops.
Results within 5 miles of High Point
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
18 Units Available
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$953
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1390 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Stunning views. Nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Cozy fireplaces and private patios available. Easy commuting and within the Guilford School District. Near I-73.
1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$837
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1247 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Bridford Lake
1150 Bridford Lake Cir, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,236
1434 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-73. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup and other luxurious amenities. Community features include 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Millis and Main
4301 Millis Rd, Jamestown, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1340 sqft
One to three-bedroom apartments moments from the Jamestown Parkway. This pet-friendly community features a car washing station, fire pit, and sparkling pool. Units have luxury touches including wood floors.
1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
17 Units Available
The Grove at Kernersville
1014 Grays Land Rd, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
Vibrant, amenity-rich community, a quick trip from Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Brand new apartments feature beautiful gourmet kitchens, spa-like bathrooms and large windows with plenty of natural light.
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$730
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1418 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
30 Units Available
7029 West
7029 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$864
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1524 sqft
Upscale floor plans overlooking the pool area. Apartments feature granite countertops and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground, internet cafe and 24-hour cardio studio. Garage available. Dog park on site.
1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Piedmont Place
5817 Garden Village Ct, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1199 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greensboro's premier boutique community - Piedmont Place Apartments.
1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Meadows
1341 Ellis Forest Rd, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1364 sqft
Located between I-40 and Highway 66. Furnished homes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and carpet. Community offers a putting green, a pool, a game room and a playground.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 Ford Street
105 Ford Street, Thomasville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$975
1546 sqft
Brick gem in Thomasville - This adorable house is a steal! Two bedrooms with closets and two without makes this a space with plenty of room for everyone.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
324 Robyn's Glen Circle
324 Robyns Glen Cir, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
2 bedroom home NW schools - Immaculate 2 bedroom-2.5 baths located in a well maintained Robyn's Glen subdivision.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hamilton Lakes
1 Unit Available
5104 Ellenwood Dr
5104 Ellenwood Drive, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2390 sqft
Magnificently remodeled 4-bedroom in Greensboro - Take a look at this spacious 4-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home near Friendly Avenue in Greensboro. Traditional floor plan with formal living & dining rooms.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Grandover
1 Unit Available
9 Claridge Ct
9 Claridge Court, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
5000 sqft
Executive home in the Grandover golfing community with 4 bedrooms, 3 full and 2 half baths, 3 car attached garage. Venetian plaster walls, spiral staircase and a soaring ceiling greet you upon entry. Custome details and finishes.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3604 River Lake Court
3604 River Lake Court, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3604 River Lake Court Available 05/18/20 River Hills Community Home Available! -Virtual Tour - This beautiful home won't be around for long, so go ahead and call Rent-A-Home to set up a tour! As you enter the home you are greeted by a spacious and
City Guide for High Point, NC

Greetings, ladies, gents, and North Carolinians of all ages! Word on the street is that you’re in the market for a super sweet apartment in High Point. Situated in the Piedmont Triad region along with sister cities Greensboro and Winston-Salem, High Point is a popular residential destination for those who appreciate a suburban/rural environment. So what do you say? Are you ready to find your dream dwellings in the Tar Heel State? Then kick back in that super-comfy plush reclining chair of you...

Having trouble with Craigslist High Point? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in High Point, NC

High Point apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

