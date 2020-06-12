Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:14 PM

68 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in High Point, NC

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
5 Units Available
Fox Hollow
177 W Hartley Dr, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$865
900 sqft
Fox Hollow Apartment Homes has everything to accommodate your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
37 Units Available
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1079 sqft
Oversized floor plans, with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and granite counters. Utility packages allow for all-in-one rent payment. Pool, gym and media theater. Surrounded by shopping center full of restaurants, stores and multi-screen cinema.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Laurel Oak Ranch
8 Units Available
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$779
1074 sqft
Just a stone's throw from High Point University, these comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer a variety of amenities. These include full-sized W/D hookups, open floor plans, oversized closets and pantries.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
17 Units Available
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1114 sqft
Furnished apartments with expansive closets. Car wash area, trash valet, pool and sundeck. A leash-free dog park and a pool table in the clubhouse. Near Oak Hollow Lake, just north of Interstate 74.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
Eastchester Ridge
2120 Chester Ridge Dr, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$928
1010 sqft
Virtual tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually will receive waived application and admin fees! Call or message to reach our leasing team today for details.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
2 Units Available
Highbrook Apartments
5080 Samet Dr, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$841
943 sqft
Offering luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community is just a stone's throw from Palladium Shopping Center. Amenities include open floor plans, vaulted ceilings, modern kitchens and triple French doors.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
216 Friendly Avenue
216 Friendly Avenue, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$625
728 sqft
Cozy & Affordable 2BD/1BA In High Point! - This cozy 2BD/1BA is ready for you to make it home! Lots of natural sunlight. Updated counter-tops with a modern backsplash. Window cooling system stays with the property and ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
150 James Rd #3C
150 James Rd, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
- Upper Condo within walking distance of Shopping, Dining and Close to High Point University. Crown Molding, Cathedral Ceiling, Palladium Style Window, Natural Light. Open Floor Plan.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
448 Dunwood Dr.
448 Dunwood Drive, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1295 sqft
Cozy Home! - Terrific townhome situated in the heart of Ashebrook. Beautiful, wide-plank wood laminate flooring throughout most of the main level. Freshly painted w/designer colors. Open living/dining spaces w/brushed nickel lighting.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane Available 07/11/20 Exceptional Executive One Story Townhouse, Fire Place, Fenced Patio, Community Pool, Double Car Garage! - Exceptional Executive One Story Townhouse with Double Car Garage.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
215 MORGAN PLACE
215 Morgan Place, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
- 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE, LIVINGROOM, KITCHEN,W/D CONN, GAS HEAT, NO PETS AND NO SMOKERS (RLNE5555859)

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
223 Woodbury St
223 Woodbury Street, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
725 sqft
Nicely remodeled ranch with fenced yard - To schedule an appointment by phone, please call us at 336-870-0768 Don't miss out on this nice home. This 2 bedroom home has plenty of space and lots on natural light.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
505 S SCIENTIFIC STREET
505 South Scientific Street, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
- 2 bedroom. 1 bath, kitchen, living room, w/d conn, gas heat. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5362692)
Results within 1 mile of High Point
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
16 Units Available
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1090 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
905-2C Hanahan Ct
905 Hanahan Ct, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1104 sqft
- Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 baths, with ample space, fireplace, central air, washer and dryer connections. in a great location (RLNE3849678)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
5727 Bramblegate Road
5727 Bramblegate Road, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
Two story townhouse with half bath downstairs and two bedrooms/2 baths upstairs. Convenient location off Guilford College Rd. Easy access to I-40 and Wendover Ave. Electric heat/central air. Water included in rent.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
5639 Hornaday Road
5639 Hornaday Road, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Avail. June 1. Beautifully upgraded upper unit condo w/nice view from balcony. Newer plush carpeting with 8 lb. padding. Ceramic tile in kitchen & dining area. Beautiful hardwood floors. Newer kitchen cabinets and countertop. Community pool incl.
Results within 5 miles of High Point
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
11 Units Available
Bridford Lake
1150 Bridford Lake Cir, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$980
1109 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-73. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup and other luxurious amenities. Community features include 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
10 Units Available
Lake's Edge Apartments
5646 W Market St, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$845
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lake's Edge Apartments in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
9 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1213 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
30 Units Available
7029 West
7029 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1176 sqft
Upscale floor plans overlooking the pool area. Apartments feature granite countertops and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground, internet cafe and 24-hour cardio studio. Garage available. Dog park on site.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Hawthorne at Oak Ridge
5855 Old Oak Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$873
917 sqft
Modern homes with extra storage and brushed nickel hardware. Community highlights include a sand volleyball court, picnic area, and coffee bar. Easy access to I-73 and Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Stonesthrow Apartment Homes
3501 Farmington Dr, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$742
1027 sqft
Garden-style apartment homes. Yoga studio and gym on site. Large one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets and extra storage. Private balcony/patio. Easy access to I-40/I-85.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
Legacy at Friendly Manor
5402 Friendly Manor Dr, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$918
1088 sqft
Fitness center, pool, multimedia theater and clubhouse with coffee bar. Apartment units have intrusion alarms, washer/dryer hookups, key fob access and bike storage. Near Friendly Road in Greensboro's popular Guilford College area.

June 2020 High Point Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 High Point Rent Report. High Point rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the High Point rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

High Point rents declined slightly over the past month

High Point rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in High Point stand at $730 for a one-bedroom apartment and $870 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. High Point's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of High Point over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in North Carolina for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Wilmington, where a two-bedroom goes for $932, is the only other major city besides High Point to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    High Point rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in High Point, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. High Point is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • High Point's median two-bedroom rent of $870 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in High Point.
    • While rents in High Point fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in High Point than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in High Point.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

