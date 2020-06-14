35 Apartments for rent in High Point, NC with gym
1 of 23
1 of 22
1 of 75
1 of 20
1 of 34
1 of 17
1 of 19
1 of 48
1 of 30
1 of 18
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 39
1 of 32
1 of 43
1 of 25
1 of 18
1 of 52
1 of 38
1 of 49
1 of 27
1 of 39
1 of 29
1 of 33
Greetings, ladies, gents, and North Carolinians of all ages! Word on the street is that you’re in the market for a super sweet apartment in High Point. Situated in the Piedmont Triad region along with sister cities Greensboro and Winston-Salem, High Point is a popular residential destination for those who appreciate a suburban/rural environment. So what do you say? Are you ready to find your dream dwellings in the Tar Heel State? Then kick back in that super-comfy plush reclining chair of you...
Having trouble with Craigslist High Point? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to High Point renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.