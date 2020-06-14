Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:38 AM

35 Apartments for rent in High Point, NC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to High Point renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Eastchester Ridge
2120 Chester Ridge Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$928
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually will receive waived application and admin fees! Call or message to reach our leasing team today for details.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Fox Hollow
177 W Hartley Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1176 sqft
Fox Hollow Apartment Homes has everything to accommodate your busy lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
37 Units Available
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$912
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,231
1443 sqft
Oversized floor plans, with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and granite counters. Utility packages allow for all-in-one rent payment. Pool, gym and media theater. Surrounded by shopping center full of restaurants, stores and multi-screen cinema.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Laurel Oak Ranch
8 Units Available
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$706
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$911
1340 sqft
Just a stone's throw from High Point University, these comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer a variety of amenities. These include full-sized W/D hookups, open floor plans, oversized closets and pantries.
Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
15 Units Available
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$921
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,292
1283 sqft
Furnished apartments with expansive closets. Car wash area, trash valet, pool and sundeck. A leash-free dog park and a pool table in the clubhouse. Near Oak Hollow Lake, just north of Interstate 74.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1017 Hawick Dr
1017 Hawick Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1917 sqft
Now Available! 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Burton Run! - To schedule a tour, go to our website RENTrrc.com! Wonderful 3 bed, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane Available 07/11/20 Exceptional Executive One Story Townhouse, Fire Place, Fenced Patio, Community Pool, Double Car Garage! - Exceptional Executive One Story Townhouse with Double Car Garage.
Results within 1 mile of High Point
Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
16 Units Available
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,078
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of High Point
Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
$
53 Units Available
The Avenue
5939 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
999 sqft
This pet-friendly community is within walking distance of Harris Teeter and Starbucks. On-site bark park, walking trails, and a fitness center. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and storage.
Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
18 Units Available
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$953
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1390 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Stunning views. Nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Cozy fireplaces and private patios available. Easy commuting and within the Guilford School District. Near I-73.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$837
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1247 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Bridford Lake
1150 Bridford Lake Cir, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,236
1434 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-73. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup and other luxurious amenities. Community features include 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Millis and Main
4301 Millis Rd, Jamestown, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1340 sqft
One to three-bedroom apartments moments from the Jamestown Parkway. This pet-friendly community features a car washing station, fire pit, and sparkling pool. Units have luxury touches including wood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Stonesthrow Apartment Homes
3501 Farmington Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$726
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$742
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
1178 sqft
Garden-style apartment homes. Yoga studio and gym on site. Large one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets and extra storage. Private balcony/patio. Easy access to I-40/I-85.
Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
Abbotts Creek
1000 Abbotts Creek Cir, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1119 sqft
Close to I-40 and Highway 66. Stylish homes with modern kitchens, furniture, garbage disposals and patios/balconies. Pet-friendly community includes a volleyball court, coffee bar, dog park, pool and playground.
Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
17 Units Available
The Grove at Kernersville
1014 Grays Land Rd, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
Vibrant, amenity-rich community, a quick trip from Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Brand new apartments feature beautiful gourmet kitchens, spa-like bathrooms and large windows with plenty of natural light.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$730
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1418 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
30 Units Available
7029 West
7029 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$864
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1524 sqft
Upscale floor plans overlooking the pool area. Apartments feature granite countertops and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground, internet cafe and 24-hour cardio studio. Garage available. Dog park on site.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Hawthorne at Oak Ridge
5855 Old Oak Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$823
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
917 sqft
Modern homes with extra storage and brushed nickel hardware. Community highlights include a sand volleyball court, picnic area, and coffee bar. Easy access to I-73 and Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
15 Units Available
Legacy at Friendly Manor
5402 Friendly Manor Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$806
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,118
1450 sqft
Fitness center, pool, multimedia theater and clubhouse with coffee bar. Apartment units have intrusion alarms, washer/dryer hookups, key fob access and bike storage. Near Friendly Road in Greensboro's popular Guilford College area.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Piedmont Place
5817 Garden Village Ct, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1199 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greensboro's premier boutique community - Piedmont Place Apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Meadows
1341 Ellis Forest Rd, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1364 sqft
Located between I-40 and Highway 66. Furnished homes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and carpet. Community offers a putting green, a pool, a game room and a playground.
Last updated June 14 at 06:40am
10 Units Available
Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$755
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
A short drive from I-40 and I-73. Modern, spacious homes with hardwood flooring, carpet, kitchen appliances and carpet. Large residential community with a tennis court, pool, gym and dog park.
Results within 10 miles of High Point
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Laurel Park
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek
3311 Horse Pen Creek Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1300 sqft
Close to Noble Academy and Route 220. Open-plan apartments are fully furnished and include modern kitchen appliances. Coffee bar, pool, playground, courtyard and dog park all available to residents.
City Guide for High Point, NC

Greetings, ladies, gents, and North Carolinians of all ages! Word on the street is that you’re in the market for a super sweet apartment in High Point. Situated in the Piedmont Triad region along with sister cities Greensboro and Winston-Salem, High Point is a popular residential destination for those who appreciate a suburban/rural environment. So what do you say? Are you ready to find your dream dwellings in the Tar Heel State? Then kick back in that super-comfy plush reclining chair of you...

Having trouble with Craigslist High Point? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in High Point, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to High Point renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

