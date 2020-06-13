100 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in High Point, NC

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in High Point that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
4 Units Available
Eastchester Ridge
2120 Chester Ridge Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$928
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually will receive waived application and admin fees! Call or message to reach our leasing team today for details.
5 Units Available
Fox Hollow
177 W Hartley Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1176 sqft
Fox Hollow Apartment Homes has everything to accommodate your busy lifestyle.
37 Units Available
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$912
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,231
1443 sqft
Oversized floor plans, with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and granite counters. Utility packages allow for all-in-one rent payment. Pool, gym and media theater. Surrounded by shopping center full of restaurants, stores and multi-screen cinema.
Laurel Oak Ranch
8 Units Available
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$706
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$911
1340 sqft
Just a stone's throw from High Point University, these comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer a variety of amenities. These include full-sized W/D hookups, open floor plans, oversized closets and pantries.
15 Units Available
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$921
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,292
1283 sqft
Furnished apartments with expansive closets. Car wash area, trash valet, pool and sundeck. A leash-free dog park and a pool table in the clubhouse. Near Oak Hollow Lake, just north of Interstate 74.

1 Unit Available
3615 Running Cedar Trail
3615 Running Cedar Trail, High Point, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2668 sqft
3615 Running Cedar Trail Available 06/19/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BED 2.5 BATH HOUSE FOR RENT! - This single-family home is located at 3615 Running Cedar Trl, High Point, NC. 3615 Running Cedar Trl is in High Point, NC and in ZIP code 27265.

1 Unit Available
3520 Pine Valley Rd.
3520 Pine Valley Road, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Large Ranch Home with Basement on Quiet Street - Looking for a great home with plenty of space indoors and out? This is the house for you. Brick Ranch style home with hard floors throughout.

1 Unit Available
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane Available 07/11/20 Exceptional Executive One Story Townhouse, Fire Place, Fenced Patio, Community Pool, Double Car Garage! - Exceptional Executive One Story Townhouse with Double Car Garage.

Laurel Oak Ranch
1 Unit Available
6066 Birkdale Dr.
6066 Birkdale Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family home with excellent schools! - Property Id: 19773 Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and single car garage; Fenced back yard, plenty of storage space and his and hers closet on master

Nottingham
1 Unit Available
3946 Elizabeth Glen Way
3946 Elizabeth Glen Way, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1406 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Bright End Unit Townhome - Property Id: 283847 Lovely end unit in middle of Lakeside community gorgeous view of the lake and sunsets. Laminate floors accent the living room with cozy gas fireplace.

Oakview Estates
1 Unit Available
3420 Corvair Dr
3420 Corvair Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1919 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch style home in High Point! - Appointments by email only. Upgraded home just a few blocks from Oak Hallow Lake, and minutes from easy access to 74.

1 Unit Available
3022 Wellingford Street
3022 Wellingford Drive, High Point, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1800 sqft
Large Brick Ranch Home with Detached Garage in High Point Four Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances including: Stove, Refrigerator, Dish-Washer and Built-In Microwave.

1 Unit Available
3972 Sorrell Court
3972 Sorrel Court, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1385 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Nottingham
1 Unit Available
4037 Windstream Court
4037 Windstream Court, High Point, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1746 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
3703 Quail Marsh Court
3703 Quail Marsh Court, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2536 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Colony Park
1 Unit Available
2920 Sussex Dr.
2920 Sussex Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1650 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Ranch Style Home in Great Jamestown Neighborhood - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath One level Ranch Style Home on quiet street in Jamestown. Huge living room w/ fireplace and cozy fireplace seat.

1 Unit Available
1009 Sharon Street
1009 Sharon Street, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$835
1144 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to make this newly renovated house your new home. You will be pleased with one floor living provided in this 3 carpeted bedroom and 2 bathroom beauty.
Results within 1 mile of High Point
16 Units Available
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,078
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.

1 Unit Available
905-2C Hanahan Ct
905 Hanahan Ct, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1104 sqft
- Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 baths, with ample space, fireplace, central air, washer and dryer connections. in a great location (RLNE3849678)

1 Unit Available
2601 Maxine Drive
2601 Maxine Drive, Guilford County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1645 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of High Point
$
51 Units Available
The Avenue
5939 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
999 sqft
This pet-friendly community is within walking distance of Harris Teeter and Starbucks. On-site bark park, walking trails, and a fitness center. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and storage.
$
9 Units Available
Bridford Lake
1150 Bridford Lake Cir, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,236
1434 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-73. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup and other luxurious amenities. Community features include 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1247 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.
12 Units Available
Millis and Main
4301 Millis Rd, Jamestown, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1340 sqft
One to three-bedroom apartments moments from the Jamestown Parkway. This pet-friendly community features a car washing station, fire pit, and sparkling pool. Units have luxury touches including wood floors.
City Guide for High Point, NC

Greetings, ladies, gents, and North Carolinians of all ages! Word on the street is that you’re in the market for a super sweet apartment in High Point. Situated in the Piedmont Triad region along with sister cities Greensboro and Winston-Salem, High Point is a popular residential destination for those who appreciate a suburban/rural environment. So what do you say? Are you ready to find your dream dwellings in the Tar Heel State? Then kick back in that super-comfy plush reclining chair of you...

Having trouble with Craigslist High Point? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in High Point, NC

Finding an apartment in High Point that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

