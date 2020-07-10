Apartment List
35 Apartments for rent in High Point, NC with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
8 Units Available
Chatham Wood
856 Lakecrest Ave, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$724
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
986 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chatham Wood in High Point. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
6 Units Available
Laurel Oak Ranch
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$779
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$911
1340 sqft
Just a stone's throw from High Point University, these comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer a variety of amenities. These include full-sized W/D hookups, open floor plans, oversized closets and pantries.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
Fox Hollow
177 W Hartley Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1176 sqft
Fox Hollow Apartment Homes has everything to accommodate your busy lifestyle.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Colony Park
2920 Sussex Dr.
2920 Sussex Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1650 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Ranch Style Home in Great Jamestown Neighborhood - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath One level Ranch Style Home on quiet street in Jamestown. Huge living room w/ fireplace and cozy fireplace seat.
Results within 5 miles of High Point
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
8 Units Available
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$944
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1247 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 10 at 05:15am
26 Units Available
7029 West
7029 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$828
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1524 sqft
Upscale floor plans overlooking the pool area. Apartments feature granite countertops and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground, internet cafe and 24-hour cardio studio. Garage available. Dog park on site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
24 Units Available
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$953
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1390 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Stunning views. Nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Cozy fireplaces and private patios available. Easy commuting and within the Guilford School District. Near I-73.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:47pm
15 Units Available
The Grove at Kernersville
1014 Grays Land Rd, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
Vibrant, amenity-rich community, a quick trip from Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Brand new apartments feature beautiful gourmet kitchens, spa-like bathrooms and large windows with plenty of natural light.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$758
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$884
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,203
1418 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Millis and Main
4301 Millis Rd, Jamestown, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1340 sqft
One to three-bedroom apartments moments from the Jamestown Parkway. This pet-friendly community features a car washing station, fire pit, and sparkling pool. Units have luxury touches including wood floors.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
2 Units Available
Allerton Place Apartment Homes
3201 Allerton Cir, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-40 and near shopping and dining locations. Updated amenities including a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and intrusion alarms. Onsite features including a playground, pool, fitness center, sports court, and golf course access.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
109 Malamute Ln.
109 Malamute Lane, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1290 sqft
3BR/2.5BA Townhome Convenient to Wendover Ave. - End unit in Bridford Downs! 3 bedrooms with main-level master and 2.5 bathrooms. Storage closet and patio in back. Appliances included are, refrigerator, range/oven, & dishwasher.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
105 Ford Street
105 Ford Street, Thomasville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$975
1546 sqft
Brick gem in Thomasville - This adorable house is a steal! Two bedrooms with closets and two without makes this a space with plenty of room for everyone.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Adams Farm
5 Cedar Knoll Court
5 Cedar Knoll Court, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
5 Cedar Knoll Court Available 07/21/20 3 BR Cedar Valley Townhome, on Adams Farm cul-de-sac - Beautiful layout ready to welcome you home in the highly desired area of Adams Farm.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
6 Pickwick Place
6 Pickwick Place, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1248 sqft
Beautiful Town Home in Rachel's Keep! - To schedule your self guided tour, go to: www.RENTrrc.com! Awesome 2 Bed 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
668 Grasswren Way
668 Grasswren Way, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Robyns Glen townhome - Immaculate 2 bedroom-2.5 baths located in a well maintained Robyn's Glen subdivision.
Results within 10 miles of High Point
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Park Forest
3214 Brassfield Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$765
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
993 sqft
Near I-73 and many area amenities. On-site gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and business center. Available furnished. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Resort-style pool with a sundeck.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
11 Units Available
Brassfield Park
1921 New Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$874
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideal for commuters with a central location to I-40, I-73 and Route 68. Cyber caf̩, outdoor kitchen area, leash-free bark park, and car care center on site for residents to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
20 Units Available
Hawthorne at Main
100 Madison Place Cir, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1220 sqft
Award-winning community with resort-style swimming pool, poolside gas grills and a 24-hour fitness center. Pristine apartments offer sunrooms and private decks. Convenient access to Greensboro and Winston-Salem.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
17 Units Available
Hawthorne at Friendly
900 Hobbs Road, Greensboro, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1109 sqft
Experience luxury at a new level at Hawthorne at Friendly, a brand new luxury apartment community offering upscale studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with market-leading amenities, custom designer features, and walkability to
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Brandt Trace Farms
Lake Brandt Apartment Homes
2403 Lake Brandt Pl, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$837
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting on the waterfront and just minutes from the Marina Village Shopping Center and Chinatown, this community provides residents with controlled access, covered parking and a fitness center. Homes include plank flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
1 Unit Available
Battlefield
Hamptons at Country Park
4515 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hamptons at Country Park is located in the desirable Northwest area of Greensboro, NC.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1806 W. Friendly Avenue
1806 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1806 W. Friendly Avenue Available 07/21/20 Cute 3BR convenient to Friendly Center and UNCG - Hardwood floors run through this cozy home. As you enter you are welcomed by a fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
College Hill
926 Walker Avenue
926 Walker Avenue, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1881 sqft
COMING SOON - Rare 4 Bedroom Home in Historic College Hill! - UNDER RENOVATIONS! - Homes like 926 Walker Avenue don't become available often! This large, Victorian style home welcomes you with a large front porch and 2-story foyer.

July 2020 High Point Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 High Point Rent Report. High Point rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the High Point rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

High Point rents increased slightly over the past month

High Point rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in High Point stand at $731 for a one-bedroom apartment and $872 for a two-bedroom. High Point's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of High Point over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    High Point rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in High Point, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. High Point is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • High Point's median two-bedroom rent of $872 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in High Point fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in High Point than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in High Point.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

