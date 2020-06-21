All apartments in High Point
Find more places like 3972 Sorrell Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
High Point, NC
/
3972 Sorrell Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:50 PM

3972 Sorrell Court

3972 Sorrel Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
High Point
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3972 Sorrel Court, High Point, NC 27265

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3972 Sorrell Court have any available units?
3972 Sorrell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in High Point, NC.
How much is rent in High Point, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly High Point Rent Report.
Is 3972 Sorrell Court currently offering any rent specials?
3972 Sorrell Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3972 Sorrell Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3972 Sorrell Court is pet friendly.
Does 3972 Sorrell Court offer parking?
No, 3972 Sorrell Court does not offer parking.
Does 3972 Sorrell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3972 Sorrell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3972 Sorrell Court have a pool?
No, 3972 Sorrell Court does not have a pool.
Does 3972 Sorrell Court have accessible units?
No, 3972 Sorrell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3972 Sorrell Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3972 Sorrell Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3972 Sorrell Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3972 Sorrell Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Sublet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way
High Point, NC 27265
Mason Manor
122 Northgate Ct
High Point, NC 27265
Eastchester Ridge
2120 Chester Ridge Dr
High Point, NC 27262
Fox Hollow
177 W Hartley Dr
High Point, NC 27265
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd
High Point, NC 27265
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St
High Point, NC 27265
Highbrook Apartments
5080 Samet Dr
High Point, NC 27265

Similar Pages

High Point 1 BedroomsHigh Point 2 Bedrooms
High Point Apartments with GymHigh Point Dog Friendly Apartments
High Point Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCBurlington, NCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCMebane, NC
Salisbury, NCAsheboro, NCClemmons, NCGraham, NCJamestown, NCRural Hall, NCThomasville, NC
Reidsville, NCKannapolis, NCLewisville, NCCarthage, NCDanville, VALocust, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laurel Oak Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

High Point UniversityGuilford College
Catawba CollegeForsyth Technical Community College
Mitchell Community College