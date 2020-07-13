Apartment List
22 Apartments under $800 for rent in High Point, NC

22 Apartments under $800 for rent in High Point, NC

8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Chatham Wood
856 Lakecrest Ave, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$724
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
986 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chatham Wood in High Point. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Mason Manor
122 Northgate Ct, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
852 sqft
Mason Manor apartments are conveniently located in High Point ,NC and are close to shopping centers, restaurants, schools, major highways, daycare within walking distance .

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
216 Friendly Avenue
216 Friendly Avenue, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$625
728 sqft
Cozy & Affordable 2BD/1BA In High Point! - This cozy 2BD/1BA is ready for you to make it home! Lots of natural sunlight. Updated counter-tops with a modern backsplash. Window cooling system stays with the property and ceiling fans throughout.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
215 MORGAN PLACE
215 Morgan Place, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$525
- 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE, LIVINGROOM, KITCHEN,W/D CONN, GAS HEAT, NO PETS AND NO SMOKERS (RLNE5555859)

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
223 Woodbury St
223 Woodbury Street, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
725 sqft
Nicely remodeled ranch with fenced yard - To schedule an appointment by phone, please call us at 336-870-0768 Don't miss out on this nice home. This 2 bedroom home has plenty of space and lots on natural light.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
505 S SCIENTIFIC STREET
505 South Scientific Street, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
- 2 bedroom. 1 bath, kitchen, living room, w/d conn, gas heat. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5362692)
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5639 Hornaday Road
5639 Hornaday Road, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Avail. June 1. Beautifully upgraded upper unit condo w/nice view from balcony. Newer plush carpeting with 8 lb. padding. Ceramic tile in kitchen & dining area. Beautiful hardwood floors. Newer kitchen cabinets and countertop. Community pool incl.
4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Hewitt Area
The Arbors
1007 Pineland St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$750
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Arbors in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Lake's Edge Apartments
5646 W Market St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lake's Edge Apartments in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
16 Units Available
16 Units Available
Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$755
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
A short drive from I-40 and I-73. Modern, spacious homes with hardwood flooring, carpet, kitchen appliances and carpet. Large residential community with a tennis court, pool, gym and dog park.
16 Units Available
16 Units Available
The Avenue
5939 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
999 sqft
This pet-friendly community is within walking distance of Harris Teeter and Starbucks. On-site bark park, walking trails, and a fitness center. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and storage.
3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Hawthorne at Oak Ridge
5855 Old Oak Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$728
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
917 sqft
Modern homes with extra storage and brushed nickel hardware. Community highlights include a sand volleyball court, picnic area, and coffee bar. Easy access to I-73 and Piedmont Triad International Airport.
2 Units Available
2 Units Available
Sedge Field
Hanover Terrace
3911 Marchester Way, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$759
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom apartments just minutes from grocery stores, I-85 and I-73. Community has a pool and sundeck, and a fitness center. Apartments feature patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and extra storage.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
113 Council Street
113 Council Street, Thomasville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$695
1064 sqft
Welcome to 113 Council Street! This three bedroom home features stainless steel kitchen appliances, new flooring, fresh paint and more! Enjoy a cozy fire in the brick lined fireplace and a sizable back deck makes this home perfect for back yard
10 Units Available
10 Units Available
Timbercreek
1015 Glendale Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$576
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$696
830 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Timbercreek in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Brandt Trace Farms
Lake Brandt Apartment Homes
2403 Lake Brandt Pl, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$673
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting on the waterfront and just minutes from the Marina Village Shopping Center and Chinatown, this community provides residents with controlled access, covered parking and a fitness center. Homes include plank flooring and in-unit laundry.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Greenhaven
3531-C Lynhaven Drive
3531 Lynhaven Dr, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
986 sqft
- Lovely two bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome for rent, a full bath upstairs accompanied by a well-lit vanity, and a 1/2 bath downstairs. Master bedroom has a Large walk-in closet, with separate entrance to the bathroom.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Wheeling Village
1405 Forest Knolls Circle
1405 Forest Knolls Circle Southeast, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
970 sqft
Timberline Apartments and Town homes are nestled on the out skirts of Winston-Salem close to Kernersville. Enjoy living near excellent shopping centers, popular restaurants, walking and biking trails and entertainment.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
College Hill
217 McIver Street
217 Mciver Street, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
FREE PARKING!! Water included. Off campus housing on campus across from the science building and 1 block from the School of Music. Spacious 1BR/1BA. 660 sq ft. Galley kitchen. Available mid-July.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2233 Delta Place
2233 Delta Place, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**2 BED ALL ELECTRIC HOUSE WITH FENCE** - This adorable single family Ranch style home is approximately 800 sq. ft and has 2 bedrooms and, 1 bath is all-electric and rents for $750.00 a month.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2019 Anthony Court
2019 Anthony Court, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
Completely Remodeled Two Bedroom House - - 2 bedroom - 1 bath - Hardwood flooring/tile - Eat in kitchen - Gas heat - Convenient to MLK and Pennsylvania No Pets Allowed (RLNE2833694)

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Lindley Park
916 South Lindell Road
916 South Lindell Road, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
Duplex – Off Spring Garden Street. Must See! Like New & Great Value. Three Bedrooms and One Bathroom. Kitchen has: Stove and Refrigerator Washer & Dryer Hook-ups. Central Heat & Air - Gas Heat.

July 2020 High Point Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 High Point Rent Report. High Point rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the High Point rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

High Point rents increased slightly over the past month

High Point rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in High Point stand at $731 for a one-bedroom apartment and $872 for a two-bedroom. High Point's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of High Point over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    High Point rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in High Point, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. High Point is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • High Point's median two-bedroom rent of $872 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in High Point fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in High Point than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in High Point.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

