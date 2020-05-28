All apartments in Fuquay-Varina
Find more places like 907 Red Oak Tree Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fuquay-Varina, NC
/
907 Red Oak Tree Drive
Last updated January 21 2020 at 4:17 PM

907 Red Oak Tree Drive

907 Red Oak Tree Dr · (704) 654-3322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fuquay-Varina
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

907 Red Oak Tree Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Red Oak Tree Drive have any available units?
907 Red Oak Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fuquay-Varina, NC.
Is 907 Red Oak Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
907 Red Oak Tree Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Red Oak Tree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 Red Oak Tree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 907 Red Oak Tree Drive offer parking?
No, 907 Red Oak Tree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 907 Red Oak Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Red Oak Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Red Oak Tree Drive have a pool?
No, 907 Red Oak Tree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 907 Red Oak Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 907 Red Oak Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Red Oak Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 Red Oak Tree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 907 Red Oak Tree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 907 Red Oak Tree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 907 Red Oak Tree Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Village at Marquee Station Apartments
2110 Cinema Dr
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina
2700 Whakatane Lane
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526

Similar Pages

Fuquay-Varina 1 BedroomsFuquay-Varina 2 Bedrooms
Fuquay-Varina 3 BedroomsFuquay-Varina Pet Friendly Places
Fuquay-Varina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC
Goldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCButner, NCRaeford, NC
Rolesville, NCWendell, NCPinehurst, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCMount Olive, NCRockfish, NCCarthage, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity