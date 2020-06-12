/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
111 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fuquay-Varina, NC
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
16 Units Available
The Village at Marquee Station Apartments
2110 Cinema Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1076 sqft
The pet-friendly Fuquay-Varina apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, high ceilings, and personal trash valet services. Floor plans range from one to three bedrooms. Highlights include a pool and a car wash area.
Verified
Last updated May 21 at 04:48pm
6 Units Available
The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina
2700 Whakatane Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina in Fuquay-Varina. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Fuquay-Varina
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1208 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Results within 5 miles of Fuquay-Varina
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
12 Units Available
Pine Winds
1301 Pinewinds Dr, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1028 sqft
Recently renovated homes with screened-in patios/balconies, 9-foot ceilings, and wood-burning fireplaces. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis courts and business center. Run errands at nearby Garner Towne Square. Minutes from I-40.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
33 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Lenoxplace at Garner Station
1100 Lenoxplace Cir, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1012 sqft
All units offer large closets, patios and balconies, along with in-unit washers and dryers. On-site amenities include a fitness center, garages, guest rooms, media room and pool. Situated near downtown just off Garner Station.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
23 Units Available
ARIUM Kildaire
2600 Harvest Creek Pl, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1147 sqft
ARIUM Kildaire invites you to experience luxurious apartment living at its finest in Cary, North Carolina. Our charming apartment community is nestled in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations, just minutes from US-1 and I-40.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Main Street Square
1001 Hayes Ln, Holly Springs, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1075 sqft
Conveniently located across from Wal-Mart and the Shoppes at Holly Springs. Residents live in units with walk in closets, dishwasher, and hardwood floors. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, pool, and more.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Andorra
4000 Coleway Dr, Holly Springs, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1122 sqft
At Andorra Apartments, we make your apartment hunting and move-in experience effortless --- and fun! Our brand new apartments offer the highest quality of luxury living, complete with granite countertops, hardwood-style plank flooring, walk-in
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
231 Units Available
Exchange at Holly Springs
1101 Club Exchange Dr, Holly Springs, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1108 sqft
Exchange at Holly Springs offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you. Open, connected and smart.
Results within 10 miles of Fuquay-Varina
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
17 Units Available
Camden Asbury Village
841 Handsworth Ln, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1194 sqft
Minutes from I-40. Apartments have modern features, including lots of storage, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Built-in desks and bookshelves. On-site pool, hot tub, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
27 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1287 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Cameron Village
18 Units Available
Oberlin Court
1009 Wade Ave, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1287 sqft
A short walk from Jaycee Park and Oberlin Cemetery. Stylish apartment homes with private laundry facilities, a fireplace and a designer kitchen. Extensive community offers a pool, sauna, community garden and playground.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
103 Units Available
Abberly Solaire
9015 Element Circle, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1139 sqft
Abberly Solaire welcomes you to a brand-new, gated apartment community in Garner, NC.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Lochmere
23 Units Available
Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1205 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community near I-64 has a salt water pool, a dog park with play toys and parking garages for convenience.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
ARIUM Lake Johnson
3201 Walnut Crk, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
955 sqft
Tucked away in 82 acres of beautiful forest, ARIUM Lake Johnson Apartment Homes in Raleigh, North Carolina, warmly invites you to experience a refined, sophisticated lifestyle in a natural setting.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Cameron Village
26 Units Available
401 Oberlin
401 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1206 sqft
Just blocks from North Carolina State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a conference room, coffee bar, media room, gym and pool.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
22 Units Available
Abberly Place
500 Abberly Crest Blvd, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1149 sqft
Abberly Place I at White Oak Crossing is located at 500 Abberly Crest Blvd., NC and is managed by HHHunt, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
23 Units Available
Tryon Place
4101 Skye Ln, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1205 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with multiple floor plans and nine-foot ceilings. Feature washer/dryer hook-up, balcony, and kitchen appliances. Energy-efficient complex with saltwater pool, gym, coffee bar, dog run, outdoor fireplace and grills.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
26 Units Available
Centerview at Crossroads
1310 Silver Sage Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1169 sqft
Peaceful community with quick access to quality schools, cultural venues, and downtown Raleigh. Community amenities include cyber cafe, pool, outdoor fireplace, and game room with pool table. Near WildWoods of Lake Johnson Park.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
14 Units Available
Treeline Timber Creek
400 Evolve Drive, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1114 sqft
Move in by 06.28.20 to receive One Month Free on our Two Bedroom Floor Plan!! Call our leasing office today for more details! Restrictions apply.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Raleigh
21 Units Available
Elan City Center
510 N Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1082 sqft
Modern apartments near Historic Oakwood and Route 70. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and private fireplace. In-unit laundry. Buildings have elevators. All tenants have access to community pool and yoga.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
15 Units Available
The Parke at Trinity Apartment Homes
5301 Creek Ridge Ln, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$982
1004 sqft
Near Route 1728 and I-40. Recently renovated apartments feature a fireplace, extra storage and walk-in closets. Private balcony or patio. Volleyball court, 24-hour gym, on-site dog park and playground.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Regency Place
6210 Saint Regis Cir, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
936 sqft
Floor plans include one- to two-bedroom units with comfortable features, including a fireplace and carpeted bedrooms. Property amenities include a pool with access to Wi-Fi and dog park. Close to I-40 and Cary Towne Center.
