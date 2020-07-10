/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:00 PM
147 Apartments for rent in Fuquay-Varina, NC with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
10 Units Available
The Village at Marquee Station Apartments
2110 Cinema Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,297
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly Fuquay-Varina apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, high ceilings, and personal trash valet services. Floor plans range from one to three bedrooms. Highlights include a pool and a car wash area.
Results within 1 mile of Fuquay-Varina
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Results within 5 miles of Fuquay-Varina
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Lenoxplace at Garner Station
1100 Lenoxplace Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1168 sqft
All units offer large closets, patios and balconies, along with in-unit washers and dryers. On-site amenities include a fitness center, garages, guest rooms, media room and pool. Situated near downtown just off Garner Station.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Main Street Square
1001 Hayes Ln, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1250 sqft
Conveniently located across from Wal-Mart and the Shoppes at Holly Springs. Residents live in units with walk in closets, dishwasher, and hardwood floors. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, pool, and more.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
25 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Andorra
4000 Coleway Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1389 sqft
At Andorra Apartments, we make your apartment hunting and move-in experience effortless --- and fun! Our brand new apartments offer the highest quality of luxury living, complete with granite countertops, hardwood-style plank flooring, walk-in
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
115 Florians Drive
115 Florians Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1873 sqft
115 Florians Drive Available 08/01/20 115 Florians Drive - Bev Roberts Rentals and Property Management - Luxury, Town-home with 1 car garage. Gleaming hardwoods through out 1st floor. All appliance remain including front load washer/dryer.
1 of 33
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
122 Hunston Drive
122 Hunston Dr, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1680 sqft
Take advantage of this rare opportunity to reside in a brand new, never-before occupied townhome in the Downton Square neighborhood.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
113 Fountain Ridge Place
113 Fountain Ridge Place, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
1st floor condo located in Savannah Square - Holly Springs - Adorable 1st floor condo recently updated with luxury hardwood plank floors through out! Beautiful covered veranda! Huge bedroom with double closet! Kitchen includes all appliances,
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
200 Shadow Mist Ct
200 Shadow Mist Court, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
3119 sqft
This area is extremely popular for its close knit neighborhood environment, high end employment opportunities, and overall quality of living. Enjoy major gorgeous shopping centers, a wide array of restaurants, shops, and services.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
6833 Landingham Drive
6833 Landingham Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2449 sqft
Available for Move In after July 16, 2020! Gorgeous 3 bed 2.5 bath home nestled on 4.6 acres in the private community of Landingham in Willow Spring, NC.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Eagle Ridge
LP1 Research - #453
112 Key Biscayne Court, Garner, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
3156 sqft
Gorgeous home with plenty of open spacemaking entertaining family and friends abreeze. Formal living and dining rooms. Large office space downstairs.A huge master suite with a large walk-in closet.
Results within 10 miles of Fuquay-Varina
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
17 Units Available
The Franklin at Crossroads
6010 Attleboro Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,315
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1461 sqft
Modern apartment living in a prime SW Raleigh location close to highways, Crossroads Plaza, and major employers. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with chef-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
30 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1285 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
23 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Elan City Center
510 N Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,232
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,458
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1082 sqft
Modern apartments near Historic Oakwood and Route 70. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and private fireplace. In-unit laundry. Buildings have elevators. All tenants have access to community pool and yoga.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
Cameron Village
401 Oberlin
401 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,133
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,243
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1206 sqft
Just blocks from North Carolina State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a conference room, coffee bar, media room, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
17 Units Available
Tryon Place
4101 Skye Ln, Cary, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,101
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1205 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with multiple floor plans and nine-foot ceilings. Feature washer/dryer hook-up, balcony, and kitchen appliances. Energy-efficient complex with saltwater pool, gym, coffee bar, dog run, outdoor fireplace and grills.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
13 Units Available
Town Station
2025 Swift Commons Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,059
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1290 sqft
Great location, close to Carolina State and Shaw University. Community is pet-friendly and has 24-hour maintenance, grill, pool and walking trail. Units offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Lochmere
Amberwood at Lochmere
100 Eclipse Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1100 sqft
Walk-in closets, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances. Luxury apartments close to Speight Branch Greenway. Community has tennis court and putting green. On-site laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
13 Units Available
Aventura Crossroads
1010 Legacy Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,220
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1592 sqft
Near the I-40/I-440 intersection in Southwest Raleigh. Units with modern interiors, separate pantries, and oversized bedrooms. Residents have access to an indoor basketball court, game room, and e-lounge.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
88 Units Available
Abberly Solaire
9015 Element Circle, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1139 sqft
Abberly Solaire welcomes you to a brand-new, gated apartment community in Garner, NC.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
46 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Skyhouse Raleigh
308 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,225
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,171
1166 sqft
Contemporary apartments near Moore Square have granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs allowed in these pet-friendly units. The complex has a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Lochmere
Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1327 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community near I-64 has a salt water pool, a dog park with play toys and parking garages for convenience.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Park at Crossroads
6000 Scarlet Sky Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1435 sqft
Located minutes away from downtown Raleigh, with easy access to upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature high ceilings, workstations, sunrooms and ceramic tiles. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse and a pool.
