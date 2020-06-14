Apartment List
158 Apartments for rent in Fuquay-Varina, NC with garage

Fuquay-Varina apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
The Village at Marquee Station Apartments
2110 Cinema Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,053
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1245 sqft
The pet-friendly Fuquay-Varina apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, high ceilings, and personal trash valet services. Floor plans range from one to three bedrooms. Highlights include a pool and a car wash area.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 21 at 04:48pm
6 Units Available
The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina
2700 Whakatane Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina in Fuquay-Varina. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2542 Girvan Drive
2542 Girvan Drive, Fuquay-Varina, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2298 sqft
Beautiful home close to Holly springs, shopping and major roads. Beautiful kitchen with SS appliances, gas cooking range, island, granite counter tops. Large family room. Large master with dual vanities, garden tub and separate walk in shower.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2100 Crockett Ridge Rd
2100 Crockett Ridge Road, Fuquay-Varina, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2129 sqft
2100 Crockett Ridge Rd Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Large Bonus Room-Fuquay Varina- Available July 1st! - Available July 1st, 2020! This great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Buckhaven Subdivision in Fuquay Varina is in

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2928 Lake Barkley Way
2928 Lake Barkley Way, Fuquay-Varina, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2518 sqft
Brand NEW energy-efficient home! 4 bedrooms and a large loft including first floor bedroom with full bath. EVP entire first floor. Beautiful kitchen w/ granite countertops, large island, SS appliances and gas cooking range.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
210 Summer Ranch Dr
210 Summer Ranch Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2020 sqft
Brand new construction in the popular Partin Place Subdivision. 3 bedroom with 2.5 bath, open floor plan and tons up upgrades. 2 car garage and pooled community. Large master bedroom ad good size secondary bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1921 Maple Sugar Lane
1921 Maple Sugar Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1618 sqft
1921 Maple Sugar Lane Available 05/15/20 One Level Home with Two Car Garage! - Lovely ranch style home in Fuquay Varina community just off Hwy 55 and moments to Holly Springs.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
202 Ashdale Drive
202 Ashdale Drive, Fuquay-Varina, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2745 sqft
Single Family 4 bedroom. Fenced yard. Fenced back yard. Breakfast bar, pendent kitchen lights, fireplace, Ceiling fans. Upgraded master bath, tub, standing shower, Washer Dryer. Minutes from shopping, school and Hwy.
Results within 1 mile of Fuquay-Varina
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
222 Amber Acorn Avenue
222 Amber Acorn Ave, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2090 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Mccullers walk subdivision.2090 sqft, 3 Beds &2.5 Baths w/ 2 Car garage.Mendelssohn floor plan offers open concept living room, massive 9” kitchen island, finished rec rooms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5700 Metalmark Drive
5700 Metalmark Drive, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
3190 sqft
Super rental in a desirable neighborhood. Home is on lot end. Spacious backyard with privacy fence, storage shed, swing, screened porch and stamped concrete patio. 2 staircases one directly to bonus room. Hardwoods on first floor. Many extras.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3015 Travern Drive
3015 Travern Drive, Wake County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2977 sqft
Two story home available in popular Cypress Meadows. Home has 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Hardwood and tile floors through out whole house.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2059 Travern Drive
2059 Travern Drive, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2966 sqft
To schedule a showing online please click the link below!!! https://showmojo.com/l/e92b744076/2059-travern-dr-raleigh-nc-27603 to apply for this home please click the link below!!! https://lacymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Results within 5 miles of Fuquay-Varina
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
16 Units Available
Lenoxplace at Garner Station
1100 Lenoxplace Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1168 sqft
All units offer large closets, patios and balconies, along with in-unit washers and dryers. On-site amenities include a fitness center, garages, guest rooms, media room and pool. Situated near downtown just off Garner Station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
33 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
229 Units Available
Exchange at Holly Springs
1101 Club Exchange Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1288 sqft
Exchange at Holly Springs offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you. Open, connected and smart.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
ARIUM Kildaire
2600 Harvest Creek Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1574 sqft
ARIUM Kildaire invites you to experience luxurious apartment living at its finest in Cary, North Carolina. Our charming apartment community is nestled in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations, just minutes from US-1 and I-40.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Andorra
4000 Coleway Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1389 sqft
At Andorra Apartments, we make your apartment hunting and move-in experience effortless --- and fun! Our brand new apartments offer the highest quality of luxury living, complete with granite countertops, hardwood-style plank flooring, walk-in

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3108 Summer Oaks Drive
3108 Summer Oaks Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2334 sqft
3108 Summer Oaks Drive Available 07/18/20 Classic Apex Home 3/4 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath, Lawn Care Included - Well positioned on a large lot with views is this quintessential two story Transitional home located in idyllic Apex.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
114 Gallent Hedge Trail
114 Gallent Hedge Trail, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1980 sqft
Great Miramonte Townhomes location! 1st floor guest bedroom with bath, hardwood foyer, open floor plan 2nd floor features family room with gas log fireplace & opens to deck overlooking pond.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3017 Ivory Bluff Trail
3017 Ivory Bluff Trail, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2700 sqft
Exceptional custom-built home located in highly sought after Ivory Hills Subd. 1st floor master suite + 2 other good sized bedrooms located on main level. Two story family room w/ stone fireplace.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
220 Daisy Grove Lane
220 Daisy Grove Ln, Holly Springs, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2483 sqft
Single family home but HOA maintains your yard plus Community Pool, Playground, Dog Park! 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths including large downstairs guest bedroom w/full bathroom. Bonus Room over garage with Full Bathroom & walk-in Closet.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
168 Gremar Drive
168 Gremar Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1450 sqft
919-710-8070 to view. Avail 06/20; small pets OK. Sought after gem in Oak Hall. 3 bedrms/2.5 bath home w/bonus & storage. Garage is perfect for storage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1420 Dexter Ridge Drive
1420 Dexter Ridge Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1427 sqft
Available 6/15.
City Guide for Fuquay-Varina, NC

This double-barrel-monikered town came from the 1963 merger of Fuquay, named for a French settler, and Varina, named for a Confederate soldier's wartime pen-pal and later sweetheart, so you know there's plenty of history here.

The town of Fuquay-Varina is located in Wake County, North Carolina. Fuquay-Varina, with a population just below 20,000, is only about a 30-minute drive south of the state capital, Raleigh. The area is rich in tobacco production and agriculture, although its proximity to Research Triangle Park (a major center for research and development) has led to increased housing development and growth. Prepare yourself for warm summers, with July averages around 90 degrees and comparatively temperate winters, with January highs around 50 degrees. All in all, Fuquay-Varina enjoys a moderate subtropical climate befitting its gentility. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fuquay-Varina, NC

Fuquay-Varina apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

