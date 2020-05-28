The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina

Lease Length: 3-24 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant $80 per couple; add-on application fee is $35 per applicant
Deposit: Depends on credit. Standard deposit is $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $375
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. 70 lbs weight limit.
Dogs
fee: $375
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. 70 pound weight limit.
Cats
fee: $375
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. 70 pound weight limit.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.