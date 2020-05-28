All apartments in Fuquay-Varina
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina

2700 Whakatane Lane ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2700 Whakatane Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2526 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 2524 · Avail. now

$1,024

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 721 · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

Unit 331 · Avail. now

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Unit 2523 · Avail. now

$1,274

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 636 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1273 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
conference room
game room
guest suite
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
pool table

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant $80 per couple; add-on application fee is $35 per applicant
Deposit: Depends on credit. Standard deposit is $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $375
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. 70 lbs weight limit.
Dogs
fee: $375
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. 70 pound weight limit.
Cats
fee: $375
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. 70 pound weight limit.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina have any available units?
The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina has 6 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina have?
Some of The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina currently offering any rent specials?
The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina pet-friendly?
Yes, The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina is pet friendly.
Does The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina offer parking?
Yes, The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina offers parking.
Does The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina have a pool?
Yes, The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina has a pool.
Does The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina have accessible units?
Yes, The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina has accessible units.
Does The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina has units with dishwashers.
Does The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina has units with air conditioning.
