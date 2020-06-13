Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

182 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fuquay-Varina, NC

Finding an apartment in Fuquay-Varina that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
16 Units Available
The Village at Marquee Station Apartments
2110 Cinema Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,053
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1245 sqft
The pet-friendly Fuquay-Varina apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, high ceilings, and personal trash valet services. Floor plans range from one to three bedrooms. Highlights include a pool and a car wash area.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 21 at 04:48pm
6 Units Available
The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina
2700 Whakatane Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina in Fuquay-Varina. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2100 Crockett Ridge Rd
2100 Crockett Ridge Road, Fuquay-Varina, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2129 sqft
2100 Crockett Ridge Rd Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Large Bonus Room-Fuquay Varina- Available July 1st! - Available July 1st, 2020! This great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Buckhaven Subdivision in Fuquay Varina is in

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12pm
1 Unit Available
210 Summer Ranch Dr
210 Summer Ranch Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2020 sqft
Brand new construction in the popular Partin Place Subdivision. 3 bedroom with 2.5 bath, open floor plan and tons up upgrades. 2 car garage and pooled community. Large master bedroom ad good size secondary bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:34pm
1 Unit Available
1041 Leatherstone Lane
1041 Leatherstone Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1669 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of newer construction on this private lot. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, and an open concept on the first level that opens up to a private, flat backyard and overlooks a creek below.
Results within 1 mile of Fuquay-Varina
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
2832 Thurrock Drive
2832 Thurrock Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1421 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Fuquay-Varina
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
Lenoxplace at Garner Station
1100 Lenoxplace Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1168 sqft
All units offer large closets, patios and balconies, along with in-unit washers and dryers. On-site amenities include a fitness center, garages, guest rooms, media room and pool. Situated near downtown just off Garner Station.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
Main Street Square
1001 Hayes Ln, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located across from Wal-Mart and the Shoppes at Holly Springs. Residents live in units with walk in closets, dishwasher, and hardwood floors. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
33 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
12 Units Available
Pine Winds
1301 Pinewinds Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with screened-in patios/balconies, 9-foot ceilings, and wood-burning fireplaces. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis courts and business center. Run errands at nearby Garner Towne Square. Minutes from I-40.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
229 Units Available
Exchange at Holly Springs
1101 Club Exchange Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1288 sqft
Exchange at Holly Springs offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you. Open, connected and smart.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
ARIUM Kildaire
2600 Harvest Creek Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1574 sqft
ARIUM Kildaire invites you to experience luxurious apartment living at its finest in Cary, North Carolina. Our charming apartment community is nestled in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations, just minutes from US-1 and I-40.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Andorra
4000 Coleway Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1389 sqft
At Andorra Apartments, we make your apartment hunting and move-in experience effortless --- and fun! Our brand new apartments offer the highest quality of luxury living, complete with granite countertops, hardwood-style plank flooring, walk-in

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3108 Summer Oaks Drive
3108 Summer Oaks Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2334 sqft
3108 Summer Oaks Drive Available 07/18/20 Classic Apex Home 3/4 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath, Lawn Care Included - Well positioned on a large lot with views is this quintessential two story Transitional home located in idyllic Apex.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
205 Texanna Way
205 Texanna Way, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
2400 sqft
Beautiful single family home for Rent - Property Id: 276772 Beautiful single family home located in a very family oriented subdivision of Braxton Village.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
740 Trebor Drive
740 Trebor Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1492 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
141 Windsor Drive
141 Windsor Drive, Angier, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1746 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
1005 Quail Oaks Circle
1005 Quail Oaks Circle, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1217 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
600 Chinaberry Lane
600 Chinaberry Lane, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1140 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
27 Fox Den Drive
27 Fox Den Drive, Angier, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1752 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3017 Ivory Bluff Trail
3017 Ivory Bluff Trail, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2700 sqft
Exceptional custom-built home located in highly sought after Ivory Hills Subd. 1st floor master suite + 2 other good sized bedrooms located on main level. Two story family room w/ stone fireplace.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
220 Daisy Grove Lane
220 Daisy Grove Ln, Holly Springs, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2483 sqft
Single family home but HOA maintains your yard plus Community Pool, Playground, Dog Park! 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths including large downstairs guest bedroom w/full bathroom. Bonus Room over garage with Full Bathroom & walk-in Closet.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
168 Gremar Drive
168 Gremar Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1450 sqft
919-710-8070 to view. Avail 06/20; small pets OK. Sought after gem in Oak Hall. 3 bedrms/2.5 bath home w/bonus & storage. Garage is perfect for storage.
City Guide for Fuquay-Varina, NC

This double-barrel-monikered town came from the 1963 merger of Fuquay, named for a French settler, and Varina, named for a Confederate soldier's wartime pen-pal and later sweetheart, so you know there's plenty of history here.

The town of Fuquay-Varina is located in Wake County, North Carolina. Fuquay-Varina, with a population just below 20,000, is only about a 30-minute drive south of the state capital, Raleigh. The area is rich in tobacco production and agriculture, although its proximity to Research Triangle Park (a major center for research and development) has led to increased housing development and growth. Prepare yourself for warm summers, with July averages around 90 degrees and comparatively temperate winters, with January highs around 50 degrees. All in all, Fuquay-Varina enjoys a moderate subtropical climate befitting its gentility. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fuquay-Varina, NC

Finding an apartment in Fuquay-Varina that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

