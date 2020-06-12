/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:36 PM
149 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fuquay-Varina, NC
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
16 Units Available
The Village at Marquee Station Apartments
2110 Cinema Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1076 sqft
The pet-friendly Fuquay-Varina apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, high ceilings, and personal trash valet services. Floor plans range from one to three bedrooms. Highlights include a pool and a car wash area.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated May 21 at 04:48pm
6 Units Available
The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina
2700 Whakatane Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina in Fuquay-Varina. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Fuquay-Varina
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1208 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Results within 5 miles of Fuquay-Varina
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
33 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
12 Units Available
Pine Winds
1301 Pinewinds Dr, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1028 sqft
Recently renovated homes with screened-in patios/balconies, 9-foot ceilings, and wood-burning fireplaces. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis courts and business center. Run errands at nearby Garner Towne Square. Minutes from I-40.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Lenoxplace at Garner Station
1100 Lenoxplace Cir, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1012 sqft
All units offer large closets, patios and balconies, along with in-unit washers and dryers. On-site amenities include a fitness center, garages, guest rooms, media room and pool. Situated near downtown just off Garner Station.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
231 Units Available
Exchange at Holly Springs
1101 Club Exchange Dr, Holly Springs, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1108 sqft
Exchange at Holly Springs offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you. Open, connected and smart.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
23 Units Available
ARIUM Kildaire
2600 Harvest Creek Pl, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1147 sqft
ARIUM Kildaire invites you to experience luxurious apartment living at its finest in Cary, North Carolina. Our charming apartment community is nestled in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations, just minutes from US-1 and I-40.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
16 Units Available
Main Street Square
1001 Hayes Ln, Holly Springs, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1075 sqft
Conveniently located across from Wal-Mart and the Shoppes at Holly Springs. Residents live in units with walk in closets, dishwasher, and hardwood floors. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, pool, and more.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Andorra
4000 Coleway Dr, Holly Springs, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1122 sqft
At Andorra Apartments, we make your apartment hunting and move-in experience effortless --- and fun! Our brand new apartments offer the highest quality of luxury living, complete with granite countertops, hardwood-style plank flooring, walk-in
Results within 10 miles of Fuquay-Varina
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
Aventura Crossroads
1010 Legacy Village Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1300 sqft
Near the I-40/I-440 intersection in Southwest Raleigh. Units with modern interiors, separate pantries, and oversized bedrooms. Residents have access to an indoor basketball court, game room, and e-lounge.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Cameron Village
21 Units Available
Oberlin Court
1009 Wade Ave, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1287 sqft
A short walk from Jaycee Park and Oberlin Cemetery. Stylish apartment homes with private laundry facilities, a fireplace and a designer kitchen. Extensive community offers a pool, sauna, community garden and playground.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
103 Units Available
Abberly Solaire
9015 Element Circle, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1139 sqft
Abberly Solaire welcomes you to a brand-new, gated apartment community in Garner, NC.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Lochmere
23 Units Available
Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community near I-64 has a salt water pool, a dog park with play toys and parking garages for convenience.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Downtown Raleigh
21 Units Available
Elan City Center
510 N Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1082 sqft
Modern apartments near Historic Oakwood and Route 70. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and private fireplace. In-unit laundry. Buildings have elevators. All tenants have access to community pool and yoga.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
ARIUM Lake Johnson
3201 Walnut Crk, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
955 sqft
Tucked away in 82 acres of beautiful forest, ARIUM Lake Johnson Apartment Homes in Raleigh, North Carolina, warmly invites you to experience a refined, sophisticated lifestyle in a natural setting.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
22 Units Available
Colonial Village at Beaver Creek
1000 Creekside Hills Dr, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
994 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover the gold standard of luxury living in the Colonial Village at Beaver Creek apartment homes located in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Wade
77 Units Available
Post Parkside at Wade
5443 Wade Park Blvd, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1175 sqft
Post Parkside at Wade is a comfortable community that offers stainless steel, walk-in closets, refrigerators, granite counters, hardwood floors and a garbage disposal. The community features a media room and alarm system.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Downtown Raleigh
15 Units Available
The Lincoln
408 E Hargett St, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1221 sqft
Brand new, modern apartments near the Warehouse District. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets. Studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units available. Community has game room and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
15 Units Available
Sumter Square
613 Charleston Rd, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
Close to I-40 and NC State Fairgrounds, these homes feature walk-in closets, plush carpeting and private patios. The pet-friendly community has playgrounds, tennis courts and two swimming pools for residents.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Tryon Village
2421 Fairway Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$945
763 sqft
Cable-ready homes with extra storage room, air conditioner and dishwasher in kitchens. The pet-friendly community has on-site laundry and a playground for residents. 9 minutes from downtown.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Downtown Raleigh
29 Units Available
The Edison Lofts
131 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1382 sqft
Bright, luxury apartments with city views. Upscale amenities include wood plank flooring and designer kitchens. Residents enjoy community amenities such as a pet run and clubhouse. Located in Downtown Raleigh near Nash Square.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Regency Place
6210 Saint Regis Cir, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
936 sqft
Floor plans include one- to two-bedroom units with comfortable features, including a fireplace and carpeted bedrooms. Property amenities include a pool with access to Wi-Fi and dog park. Close to I-40 and Cary Towne Center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
10 Units Available
Cary Pines
1331 Wicklow Ct, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$991
913 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Similar Pages
Fuquay-Varina 1 BedroomsFuquay-Varina 2 BedroomsFuquay-Varina 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFuquay-Varina 3 BedroomsFuquay-Varina Accessible ApartmentsFuquay-Varina Apartments with Balcony
Fuquay-Varina Apartments with GarageFuquay-Varina Apartments with GymFuquay-Varina Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFuquay-Varina Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFuquay-Varina Apartments with ParkingFuquay-Varina Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC
Goldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCButner, NCRaeford, NC