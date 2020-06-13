/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM
264 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fuquay-Varina, NC
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
The Village at Marquee Station Apartments
2110 Cinema Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1245 sqft
The pet-friendly Fuquay-Varina apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, high ceilings, and personal trash valet services. Floor plans range from one to three bedrooms. Highlights include a pool and a car wash area.
Last updated May 21 at 04:48pm
6 Units Available
The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina
2700 Whakatane Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina in Fuquay-Varina. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2100 Crockett Ridge Rd
2100 Crockett Ridge Road, Fuquay-Varina, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2129 sqft
2100 Crockett Ridge Rd Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Large Bonus Room-Fuquay Varina- Available July 1st! - Available July 1st, 2020! This great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Buckhaven Subdivision in Fuquay Varina is in
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2928 Lake Barkley Way
2928 Lake Barkley Way, Fuquay-Varina, NC
Brand NEW energy-efficient home! 4 bedrooms and a large loft including first floor bedroom with full bath. EVP entire first floor. Beautiful kitchen w/ granite countertops, large island, SS appliances and gas cooking range.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
621 Eppsfield Lane
621 Eppsfield Ln, Fuquay-Varina, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2213 sqft
Brand New! Be the first to live in this gorgeous home in Fuquay! Large open concept living room, kitchen, breakfast room and separate dining room. First floor study/office with French doors. EVP floors throughout the main.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
210 Summer Ranch Dr
210 Summer Ranch Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2020 sqft
Brand new construction in the popular Partin Place Subdivision. 3 bedroom with 2.5 bath, open floor plan and tons up upgrades. 2 car garage and pooled community. Large master bedroom ad good size secondary bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1041 Leatherstone Lane
1041 Leatherstone Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
Enjoy the luxury of newer construction on this private lot. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, and an open concept on the first level that opens up to a private, flat backyard and overlooks a creek below.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1435 Sexton Ridge Drive
1435 Sexton Ridge Drive, Fuquay-Varina, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
Available April 8. Great home in Sterling Ridge! Open two-story living area with gas-log fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets & counter space. All bedrooms up, master has walk-in closet, garden tub & separate shower. A must see!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1921 Maple Sugar Lane
1921 Maple Sugar Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1618 sqft
1921 Maple Sugar Lane Available 05/15/20 One Level Home with Two Car Garage! - Lovely ranch style home in Fuquay Varina community just off Hwy 55 and moments to Holly Springs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
202 Ashdale Drive
202 Ashdale Drive, Fuquay-Varina, NC
Single Family 4 bedroom. Fenced yard. Fenced back yard. Breakfast bar, pendent kitchen lights, fireplace, Ceiling fans. Upgraded master bath, tub, standing shower, Washer Dryer. Minutes from shopping, school and Hwy.
Results within 1 mile of Fuquay-Varina
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2832 Thurrock Drive
2832 Thurrock Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1421 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
8908 Juaquin Lane
8908 Juaquin Lane, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1432 sqft
NCG Real Estate is proud to present this beautiful pet-free home on a wooded lot in a small established neighborhood near main campus Wake Tech.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
222 Amber Acorn Avenue
222 Amber Acorn Ave, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2090 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Mccullers walk subdivision.2090 sqft, 3 Beds &2.5 Baths w/ 2 Car garage.Mendelssohn floor plan offers open concept living room, massive 9” kitchen island, finished rec rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5700 Metalmark Drive
5700 Metalmark Drive, Wake County, NC
Super rental in a desirable neighborhood. Home is on lot end. Spacious backyard with privacy fence, storage shed, swing, screened porch and stamped concrete patio. 2 staircases one directly to bonus room. Hardwoods on first floor. Many extras.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3015 Travern Drive
3015 Travern Drive, Wake County, NC
Two story home available in popular Cypress Meadows. Home has 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Hardwood and tile floors through out whole house.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2059 Travern Drive
2059 Travern Drive, Wake County, NC
To schedule a showing online please click the link below!!! https://showmojo.com/l/e92b744076/2059-travern-dr-raleigh-nc-27603 to apply for this home please click the link below!!! https://lacymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Results within 5 miles of Fuquay-Varina
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Lenoxplace at Garner Station
1100 Lenoxplace Cir, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1168 sqft
All units offer large closets, patios and balconies, along with in-unit washers and dryers. On-site amenities include a fitness center, garages, guest rooms, media room and pool. Situated near downtown just off Garner Station.
Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
33 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
ARIUM Kildaire
2600 Harvest Creek Pl, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1574 sqft
ARIUM Kildaire invites you to experience luxurious apartment living at its finest in Cary, North Carolina. Our charming apartment community is nestled in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations, just minutes from US-1 and I-40.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Andorra
4000 Coleway Dr, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1389 sqft
At Andorra Apartments, we make your apartment hunting and move-in experience effortless --- and fun! Our brand new apartments offer the highest quality of luxury living, complete with granite countertops, hardwood-style plank flooring, walk-in
Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
230 Units Available
Exchange at Holly Springs
1101 Club Exchange Dr, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1288 sqft
Exchange at Holly Springs offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you. Open, connected and smart.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
740 Trebor Drive
740 Trebor Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1492 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
141 Windsor Drive
141 Windsor Drive, Angier, NC
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
